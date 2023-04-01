Reese Witherspoon Ditches Wedding Ring During Nashville Outing
Less than a week after announcing she was getting divorced, Reese Witherspoon was spotted without her wedding ring.
The Morning Show star was photographed Thursday in Nashville out and about while on the phone. She looked rather serious while fashionably dressed for the spring weather. In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, Witherspoon made her first public outing since shockingly announcing that she and Jim Toth were going to divorce after 12 years of marriage.
The divorce announcement also came two days shy of their 13th wedding anniversary.
"We have some personal news to share... It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," the statement read. "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together. Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time."
A source previously told ET, "Reese and Jim’s decision to get a divorce was really just an amicable and thoughtful choice on both parts. They made the decision together and there is nothing dramatic about it. It is all love and they are committed to looking out for their son and whole family together."
Witherspoon and Toth tied the knot on March 26, 2011, at her ranch in Ojai, California. They welcomed their first child together, Tennessee, a little over a year later. Witherspoon's also mom to Ava and Deacon Phillippe from her previous marriage to actor Ryan Phillippe.
TMZ on Saturday morning reported that Witherspoon officially filed for divorce and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the dissolution of marriage. The outlet reports, citing court documents, that they signed a prenup in March 2011.
