Kevin Costner is enjoying some quality family time with his kids.

The 68-year-old actor stepped away from the drama surrounding his divorce from estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, to spend some time in Aspen, Colorado with the pair's three children -- sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 13.

In new photos shared by the Daily Mail, Costner appeared relaxed in a casual, blue button-up shirt and light denim jeans. The look was reminiscent of Costner's Yellowstone character, John Dutton, complete with a woven cowboy hat and boots.

Per the outlet, Costner loaded his kids' luggage into an SUV before heading to a local grocery store with his children, not long after arriving in the Colorado resort town.

Baumgartner, meanwhile, was spotted enjoying a trip of her own last week, as she was seen soaking up the sun with her family friend, Josh Connor, on vacation in Hawaii. The kids were also reportedly with Baumgartner on the trip as well.

The pair's summer vacations come amid their ongoing legal battle following Baumgartner's divorce filing in May.

Among the hot topics in court are the home Costner and Baumgartner share and the amount of child support the actor will pay on a monthly basis.

Eventually, Baumgartner was ordered to move out of the home by the end of the month. Afterward, Baumgartner denied that she planned to "strip the house bare" amid her move.

Additionally, a judge ruled that Costner must pay $129,000 in child support per month on a temporary basis, a figure that was between Baumgartner's request for $248,000 and Costner's offer of $51,940. An evidentiary hearing has been set for November, at which time, the temporary child support payments are subject to change.

Most recently, the former couple has been squabbling over $100,000 in legal fees. A hearing on the matter has been scheduled for Aug. 2.

