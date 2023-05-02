Tony Awards 2023: See the Complete List of Nominees

On Tuesday, performers Lea Michele and Myles Frost presented the nominees for the 76th annual Tony Awards live on CBS This Morning before finishing the list from the heart of Broadway at the Sofitel New York.

Recognizing the best in live theater, the Tony Awards cap off a strong year for Broadway, which bounced back during the 2022-2023 season with a number of acclaimed and groundbreaking productions. In total, there were 38 eligible shows, including 17 original plays and nine new musicals as well as six play revivals and six musical revivals.

Earning the most of any production, Some Like It Hot came out on top, with a total of 13 nominations. The most nominated play, meanwhile, is Ain't No Mo', which garnered six. Additionally, Sweeney Todd and A Doll's House were the two most recognized revivals of the year, collecting eight and six nominations, respectively.

When it comes to the acting prizes, Annaleigh Ashford, Jessica Chastain, Jodie Comer, Sean Hayes and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II all earned nominations for their respective performances. Additionally, Audra McDonald made history with her 10th acting nomination for Ohio State Murders while Alex Newell and J. Harrison Ghee broke new ground as the awards first nonbinary acting nominees.

Announced prior to the nominations, Jerry Mitchell will receive the 2023 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award in recognition of his involvement with Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS (BC/EFA) and decades of volunteer service through the arts.

Check out the full list of the nominees below and be sure to tune in to see who wins when the 76th annual Tony Awards, which will be hosted by Ariana DeBose, are handed out live at United Palace Theatre. There ceremony will take place Sunday, June 11, during a four-hour television event, starting at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Paramount+ before continuing on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Best Musical

& Juliet

Kimberly Akimbo

New York, New York

Shucked

Some Like It Hot

Best Play

Ain't No Mo'

Between Riverside and Crazy

Cost of Living

Fat Ham

Leopoldstadt

Best Revival of a Musical

Into the Woods

Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot

Parade

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Revival of a Play

August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson

A Doll’s House

The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window

Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topdog/Underdog

Corey Hawkins, Topdog/Underdog

Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar

Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy

Wendell Pierce, Death of a Salesman

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play

Jordan E. Cooper, Ain't No Mo'

Samuel L. Jackson, August Wilson's The Piano Lesson

Arian Moayed, A Doll's House

Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt

David Zayas, Cost of Living

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical

Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot

J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot

Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Brian d'Arcy James, Into the Woods

Ben Platt, Parade

Colton Ryan, New York, New York

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical

Kevin Cahoon, Shucked

Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo

Kevin Del Aguila, Some Like It Hot

Jodran Donica, Lerner & Loewe's Camelot

Alex Newell, Shucked

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play

Jessica Chastain, A Doll's House

Jodie Comer, Prima Facie

Jessica Hecht, Summer, 1976

Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play

Nikki Crawford, Fat Ham

Crystal Lucas-Perry, Ain't No Mo'

Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window

Katy Sullivan, Cost of Living

Kara Young, Cost of Living

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical

Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods

Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo

Lorna Courtney, & Juliet

Micaela Diamond, Parade

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical

Julia Lester, Into the Woods

Ruthie Ann Miles, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo

NaTasha Yvette Williams, Some Like It Hot

Betsy Wolfe, & Juliet

Best Direction of a Musical

Michael Arden, Parade

Lear deBessonet, Into the Woods

Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot

Jack O’Brien, Shucked

Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo

Best Book of a Musical

David West Read, & Juliet

David Lindsay-Abaire, Kimberly Akimbo

David Thompson & Sharon Washington, New York, New York

Robert Horn, Shucked

Matthew López & Amber Ruffin, Some Like It Hot

Best Original Score

Almost Famous

Music: Tom Kitt

Lyrics: Cameron Crowe & Tom Kitt

Kimberly Akimbo

Music: Jeanine Tesori

Lyrics: David Lindsay-Abaire

KPOP

Music & Lyrics: Helen Park & Max Vernon

Shucked

Music & Lyrics: Brandy Clark & Shane McAnally

Some Like It Hot

Music: Marc Shaiman

Lyrics: Scott Wittman & Marc Shaiman

Best Orchestrations

Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro, & Juliet

John Clancy, Kimberly Akimbo

Jason Howland, Shucked

Charlie Rosen & Bryan Carter, Some Like It Hot

Daryl Waters & Sam Davis, New York, New York

Best Choreography

Steven Hoggett, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot

Susan Stroman, New York, New York

Jennifer Weber, & Juliet

Jennifer Weber, KPOP

Best Scenic Design in a Musical

Beowulf Boritt, New York, New York

Mimi Lien, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Michael Yeargan & 59 Productions, Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot

Scott Pask, Shucked

Scott Pask, Some Like It Hot

Best Costume Design in a Musical

Gregg Barnes, Some Like It Hot

Susan Hilferty, Parade

Jennifer Moeller, Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot

Clint Ramos & Sophia Choi, KPOP

Paloma Young, & Juliet

Donna Zakowska, New York, New York

Best Lighting Design in a Musical

Ken Billington, New York, New York

Lap Chi Chu, Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot

Heather Gilbert, Parade

Howard Hudson, & Juliet

Natasha Katz, Some Like It Hot

Natasha Katz, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Kai Harada, New York, New York

John Shivers, Shucked

Scott Lehrer & Alex Neumann, Into the Woods

Gareth Owen, & Juliet

Nevin Steinberg, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Direction of a Play

Saheem Ali, Fat Ham

Jo Bonney, Cost of Living

Jamie Lloyd, A Doll’s House

Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt

Stevie Walker-Webb, Ain’t No Mo’

Max Webster, Life of Pi

Best Scenic Design in a Play

Miriam Buether, Prima Facie

Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding, Life of Pi

Rachel Hauck, Good Night, Oscar

Richard Hudson, Leopoldstadt

Dane Laffrey & Lucy Mackinnon, A Christmas Carol

Best Costume Design in a Play

Tim Hatley, Nick Barnes & Finn Caldwell, Life of Pi

Dominique Fawn Hill, Fat Ham

Brigitte Reiffenstuel, Leopoldstadt

Emilio Sosa, Ain’t No Mo’

Emilio Sosa, Good Night, Oscar

Best Lighting Design in a Play

Neil Austin, Leopoldstadt

Natasha Chivers, Prima Facie

Jon Clark, A Doll’s House

Bradley King, Fat Ham

Tim Lutkin, Life of Pi

Jen Schriever, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman

Ben Stanton, A Christmas Carol

Best Sound Design of a Play

Jonathan Deans & Taylor Williams, Ain’t No Mo’

Carolyn Downing, Life of Pi

Joshua D. Reid, A Christmas Carol

Ben & Max Ringham, A Doll’s House

Ben & Max Ringham, Prima Facie

