Audra McDonald Earns Historic 10th Tony Award Acting Nomination

On Tuesday, Audra McDonald earned a historic 10th acting Tony Award nomination for her performance in Ohio State Murders. The latest nod ties her with Chita Rivera and Julie Harris as the most nominated individual performers ever in the 76-year history of the Broadway awards.

McDonald was nominated for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play for her turn as writer and alum Suzanne Alexander, who recounts her traumatic experiences while attending OSU.

Prior to the 76th annual Tony Awards, McDonald had garnered two previous nominations in the same category for Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune in 2020 and Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill in 2014.

She has also been nominated in the Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical category three times, for The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess in 2012, 110 in the Shade in 2007 and Marie Christine in 2000.

Her other acting nods include two for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play, for A Raisin in the Sun in 2004 and Master Class in 1996. She garnered another two in the respective musical category for Ragtime in 1998 and Carousel in 1994.

In total, she has won six Tony Awards, the most for any performer, and is the only person to win all four acting categories while being the fifth-ever to be nominated for each of the performance awards.

To find out if McDonald will extend her record with her seventh prize, tune into the 76th annual Tony Awards, which will be hosted by Ariana DeBose and handed out live at United Palace Theatre.

The ceremony will take place Sunday, June 11, during a four-hour television event, starting at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Paramount+ before continuing on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

