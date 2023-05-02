Mariah Carey Earns First Tony Award Nomination for 'Some Like It Hot'

After making her Broadway debut as one of the producers of the musical adaptation of Some Like It Hot, Mariah Carey is a first-time Tony Award nominee now that the production is up for Best Musical.

Like Jennifer Hudson did last year when A Strange Loop won Best Play, Carey could earn her first Tony ever if the show wins the top prize during the 76th annual Tony Awards.

Citing her love for Marilyn Monroe, who was one of the stars of the original 1959 film, Carey signed on to Some Like It Hot's production team ahead of its official opening last fall.

"I first became familiar with this story through the timeless film starring Marilyn Monroe. She’s been an important touchstone throughout my life, so much so that I acquired her treasured baby grand white piano at an auction," Carey shared in a statement at the time.

"When [producer] Neil Meron shared this new take on the beloved film, I knew I had to be a part of it," she continued. "To see how this show continues to expand on the film’s legacy – pushing boundaries, promoting inclusion, celebrating diversity – I’m proud to help bring Some Like It Hot for today’s world to new audiences."

Adapted for the stage, Some Like It Hot features a book written by Matthew López and Amber Ruffin with music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Shaiman, and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw.

While speaking to ET, Ruffin shared why she got involved in the adaptation, which comes over 60 years after the film's initial release. "I really wanted to see how far we can push things there. I, also, am eager to learn Broadway, and the difference between Broadway and regular stage [shows] and, you know, the type of stuff I do and where the overlap is," she said. "It's just really exciting."

The 76th annual Tony Awards will be hosted by Ariana DeBose and handed out live at United Palace Theatre. The ceremony will take place Sunday, June 11, during a four-hour television event, starting at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Paramount+ before continuing on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

