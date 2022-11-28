Mariah Carey Joins Producing Team of Broadway's 'Some Like It Hot'

Mariah Carey is making her Broadway debut as one of the producers of the new musical adaptation of Some Like It Hot. The legendary singer has signed on as a co-producer, citing her love for Marilyn Monroe, who was one of the stars of the original 1959 film.

"I first became familiar with this story through the timeless film starring Marilyn Monroe. She’s been an important touchstone throughout my life, so much so that I acquired her treasured baby grand white piano at an auction," Carey shared in a statement.

"When [producer] Neil Meron shared this new take on the beloved film, I knew I had to be a part of it," she continued. "To see how this show continues to expand on the film’s legacy – pushing boundaries, promoting inclusion, celebrating diversity – I’m proud to help bring Some Like It Hot for today’s world to new audiences."

Adapted for the stage, Some Like It Hot features a book written by Matthew López and Amber Ruffin with music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Shaiman, and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw.

Like the film, the musical tells the story of two musicians – Joe and Jerry – who flee to Chicago after witnessing a mob hit during the Prohibition era. In an attempt to hide in plain sight, the two disguise themselves as two female members of a traveling big band. While trying to avoid the mob, the two fall for Sugar and start competing for her affection.

The show stars Christian Borle as Joe, J. Harrison Ghee as Jerry and Adrianna Hicks as Sugar, the lead roles first originated onscreen by Tony Curtis, Jack Lemmon and Monroe. The rest of the cast includes Kevin Del Aguila as Osgood, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Sweet Sue, Adam Heller as Mulligan, Mark Lotito as Spats, and Angie Schworer as Minnie.

While speaking to ET, Ruffin shared why she got involved in the adaptation, which comes over 60 years after the film's initial release. "I really wanted to see how far we can push things there. I, also, am eager to learn Broadway, and the difference between Broadway and regular stage [shows] and, you know, the type of stuff I do and where the overlap is," she said. "It's just really exciting."

Now in previews, Some Like It Hot officially opens on Sunday, Dec. 11 at the Shubert Theatre in New York City.



RELATED CONTENT:

Amber Ruffin Talks Late-Night Series and Writing for the Tony Awards (Exclusive)

Mariah Carey Talks Diva Allegations, Importance of Christmas and More

Mariah Carey Transforms Into the Queen of Christmas: 'It's Time!'

Related Gallery