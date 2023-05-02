Alex Newell and J. Harrison Ghee made history on Tuesday, when the two performers became the first nonbinary-identifying people nominated for individual acting prizes for the 76th annual Tony Awards.

Newell, who first broke out on Glee and has since become a Broadway and TV fixture, was nominated for Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical. They are being recognized for their turn as Lulu, a female whiskey distiller living in a small, corn-filled town, in the nominated musical, Shucked.

Ghee, meanwhile, has made a name for themself with past performances in Kinky Boots and Mrs. Doubtfire before being nominated in the Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical category for Some Like It Hot. In the musical, which was co-written by Amber Ruffin and earned the most nominations of any production this year, Ghee stars as bass player Jerry, who goes on the run as Daphne.

Following the announcement, which was presented live by Lea Michele and Myles Frost, Ghee shared their reaction in a statement to ET.

"I'm thrilled! It has been a fantastic journey to portray Jerry/Daphne, and I've been overwhelmed -- in a good way -- to see how audiences have received these characters," the performer said.

Ghee added, "I'm thankful to every member of this production for creating such an affirming space where I get to show the complexity of this human and go on a beautiful ride every time the curtains go up. I'm grateful to the committee for recognizing this work. It's a moment I will cherish forever."

The nominations for Newell and Ghee in the acting categories follow 2022's historic nomination and win for Toby Marlow, who co-wrote the book, music and lyrics of Six and took home the award for Best Original Score. That year, Marlow became the first-ever nonbinary person to be recognized by the Tony Awards.

Additionally, L Morgan Lee became the first openly transgender person nominated for a Tony, when she was recognized in the Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical category for her role as Thought 1 in A Strange Loop. (She ultimately lost out to Patti LuPone during that same ceremony.)

The 76th annual Tony Awards hosted by Ariana DeBose will be handed out live at United Palace Theatre. The ceremony will take place Sunday, June 11, during a four-hour television event, starting at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Paramount+ before continuing on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

