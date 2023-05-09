Lea Michele Plans to Stay on Broadway After 'Funny Girl' Success

Lea Michele isn't going anywhere!

Speaking with Variety Tuesday, Michele shared that her run on Broadway isn't over when she wraps Funny Girl in September.

While she's keeping tight-lipped on the details, Michele has already got another gig lined up.

"I already know what it is," she teased to the outlet. "You know it."

Careful not to give too much away, Michele did share that her next foray on Broadway will be "very different musically."

The singer-actress, who last appeared on Broadway in 2006's Spring Awakening, made her return to the stage in September when she replaced Beanie Feldstein as Fanny Brice in the first revival of Funny Girl since Barbara Streisand helmed the role in 1964.

The musical follows Brice on her rise to fame and her turbulent relationship with gambler Nicky Arnstein.

While she's not saying goodbye to Broadway just yet, Michele does have some plans for when production on Funny Girl ends, namely spending some time at home with her soon-to-be three-year-old son, Ever.

"I'm gonna just spend as much time with my son as I can, and rest," Michele told ET last month. "And let my body just recover from doing this show, and be a mom of a 3-year-old."

Meanwhile, Michele still has plenty of time left as Fanny Brice. When asked about the rave reviews both she and the show have received and the box office records it broke since it opened last year, the Glee alum said she's still processing these "amazing" and "incredible" accomplishments.

RELATED CONTENT:

Lea Michele Channels Barbra Streisand at 2023 Met Gala

Lea Michele Returns to Broadway Amid Her Son's Hospitalization

Lea Michele Reveals What She Wants to Do After Closing 'Funny Girl'

Lea Michele Shares an Update on Her Son's Hospitalization After 'Scary Health Issue' This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery