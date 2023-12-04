With Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, Max, Paramount+, Netflix, Peacock, Discovery+, Starz and even more streaming services, there’s no shortage of options when choosing what to binge-watch in your free time. However, sometimes the number of great films and television shows available to stream can be overwhelming and lead to aimless scrolling — hoping to land on that perfect thing to watch.



Scroll no more! To help you out, ET has rounded up the best movies and TV shows to stream this week, including new arrivals, nostalgia-filled favorites, and screen adaptations of classic novels. Friday, December 8, marks the return of the brilliant investigator Detective Monk (Tony Shalhoub) in a brand-new movie where his obsessive-compulsive disorder will help him solve the case one last time — just as it did in the eight-season run of the television show, Monk.

There's plenty more in store to stream during your downtime this week. Doctor Who is back with a third special for fans of the Time Lord who always saves the day. Those in the holiday spirit can watch the happily-ever-after romance Meet Me Under the Mistletoe, and there's also a holiday-themed season of The Great British Baking Show coming to streaming.

Here are the best TV shows and movies to stream this week.



ET, CBS, SHOWTIME and Paramount+ are subsidiaries of Paramount.

Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie

Monk (Tony Shalhoub) is back to save the day one final time in the new film Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie. When Monk's stepdaughter (Caitlin McGee) gets involved in a case, it's up to him to help out. See what unfolds when the new movie premieres on Peacock on December 8.

Watch on Peacock

Doctor Who: The Giggle

The Doctor (David Tennant) and Donna (Catherine Tate) are back to battle the Toymaker (Neil Patrick Harris) in the third Doctor Who Disney+ special — which also introduces Sex Education's Ncuti Gatwa to the franchise), streaming December 9.

Watch on Disney+

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Season 6)

Bakers go head-to-head to make the ultimate festive treats in season 6 of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays. It's everything you love about the charming baking competition but with a holiday twist. The new season premieres on Netflix on December 8 and you can catch up on the previous seasons on the platform.

Watch on Netflix

Meet Me Under the Mistletoe

Meet Me Under the Mistletoe is a Great American Family Christmas movie starring Simon Arblaster and Sarah Fisher, who is best known for her recurring role as Becky Baker on Degrassi: The Next Generation. The two play competing realtors who are put to the challenge of selling a house together before the holidays. As you guessed it, love starts to blossom between the rivals. The film premieres on Hulu on December 9.

Watch on Hulu

Hollywood Houselift With Jeff Lewis

Transforming celebrities' cribs, Jeff Lewis remodels the homes of some of the biggest names in Hollywood. Back for a second season, Hollywood Houselife with Jeff Lewis premieres on Freevee on December 6. Some of the clients this round are Christina Ricci, Josh Duhamel and Regina Hall.

Watch on Freevee

May December

An actress (Natalie Portman) is researching a role about a woman (Julianne Moore) who, when she was 36 years old, had an affair with a seventh grader (Charles Melton). The couple's relationship begins to show cracks as the actress digs into the truth. The film premiered on Netflix on December 1.

Watch on Netflix

Candy Cane Lane

Trying to outdo the neighbors with his Christmas lights display, one man (Eddie Murphy) unwittingly enters a pact with an evil elf (Jillian Bell). With the help of his wife (Tracee Ellis Ross) and kids, he must break the deal before he ends up cursed. The movie premiered on Prime Video on December 1.

Watch on Prime Video

The Artful Dodger (Season 1)

Thomas Brodie-Sangster (The Queen's Gambit) stars as Jack Dawkins, the Artful Dodger, who has turned from a life of crime to becoming a successful surgeon. However, when his past catches up to him and he must pay up or be punished for his crimes, he's forced to turn to his old ways once more. All episodes of the Charles Dickens' story dropped to on Hulu on November 29.

Watch on Hulu

Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays

Selena Gomez's Food Network cooking show is getting a seasonal twist in Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays. Gomez invites celebrity chefs Eric Adjepong, Alex Guarnaschelli, Michael Symon and Claudette Zepeda into her kitchen to provide holiday cooking wisdom.

Watch on Max

Family Switch

The holidays are a time for families to come together, but the Walkers are struggling to understand one another. All that changes when they wake up to find they've all switched bodies. The mom (Jennifer Garner) and daughter (Wednesday's Emma Myers), Dad (Ed Helms) and son (Brady Noon), and even the family dog and baby all swap places in this new comedy now streaming on Netflix.

Watch on Netflix

Faraway Downs (Limited Series)

Director Baz Luhrmann, known for The Great Gatsby, Elvis and Moulin Rouge, is bringing a new story starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman to Hulu. An English aristocrat (Kidman) must work with a gruff cowboy (Jackman) to save the million-acre cattle ranch owned by her recently deceased husband. All episodes of the six-part limited series hit Hulu on November 26.

Watch on Hulu

Genie

A man (Paapa Essiedu) who is down on his luck has his life turned upside down when a jewelry box he finds unleashes a magical genie (Melissa McCarthy). After being trapped for 2,000 years, the genie forms an unlikely friendship with the man as she grants his wishes and he introduces her to the new wonders of the world. Set during the holidays, this PG-rated film will make for a laugh-filled family movie night. It premiered on Peacock on November 22.

Watch on Peacock

Squid Game: The Challenge (Season 1)

Audiences remember the horrifying Netflix original Squid Game, where contestants competed to the death for a huge cash prize. Well now the game is real and 456 contestants are going head-to-head for a whopping $4.56 million prize. While death is off the table this time, many of the games reflect those seen in the Korean series. Watch what lengths contestants will go to when Squid Game: The Challenge premiered on Netflix on November 22.

Watch on Netflix

Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas

Emmy-winner Hannah Waddingham, best known for her role as Rebecca in Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso, is coming back to the streaming platform with a new Christmas special. Along with mesmerizing performances from Waddingham, viewers can look forward to special guests, including Luke Evans, Leslie Odom Jr. and Sam Ryder. The special premiered on Apple TV+ on November 22.

Watch on Apple TV+

Good Burger 2

Twenty-six years after the first Good Burger film, Dexter (Kenan Thompson) and Ed (Kel Mitchell) are back working at the Good Burger diner. The long-time employees must save Good Burger from being automated by robots that are threatening to take over their jobs. The movie premiered on Paramount+ on November 22.

Watch on Paramount+

The Crown (Season 6)

Part one of the final season of The Crown is now streaming on Netflix. Inspired by true events, this season centers around Queen Elizabeth II and her relationship with daughter-in-law Diana. Despite no longer being part of the royal family, Diana still steals the public spotlight before her untimely and tragic death.

Watch on Netflix

House of Kardashian

How did the Kardashians become the dynasty they are today? House of Kardashian is a three-part documentary that examines the rise of the family. Featuring interviews from those closest to them, including Caitlyn Jenner, the documentary premiered on Peacock on November 16.

Watch on Peacock

Dashing Through the Snow

Not only does this look like the perfect Christmas movie to watch with the family, but it's also got major star power. In the film featuring Lil Rel Howery, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Teyonah Parris and Oscar Nuñez, a "non-believer" (Bridges) and his daughter must help Santa Claus (Howery) escape those chasing him. The festive film premiered on Disney+ on November 17.

Watch on Disney+

Best. Christmas. Ever!

Charlotte (Heather Graham) takes a surprise trip with her husband (Jason Biggs) and son to prove that her friend Jackie's (Brandy) life isn't as good as it seems in her holiday newsletter. But if Jackie's life really is better than Charlotte's, can their friendship survive? The heartwarming holiday movie premiered on Netflix on November 16.

Watch on Netflix

NCIS: Sydney (Season 1)

The NCIS team is going global in CBS's new spin-off NCIS: Sydney. The large patch of ocean that surrounds the island continent will be monitored by the multinational task force to keep naval crimes at bay. Can the Americans and Aussies put their differences aside and work together? Find out by streaming the first episodes now.

Watch on Paramount+

FX's A Murder at the End of the World (Limited Series)

Darby Hart (Emma Corrin) is a hacker and an amateur sleuth. When she is invited to a billionaire's (Clive Owen) party in a remote location, she must put her skills to the test when another guest is found dead. Can she find the killer before another person ends up dead? The two-episode series premiere dropped on Hulu on November 14.

Watch on Hulu

Maxine's Baby: The Tyler Perry Story

Director, writer, actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry has made his mark on Hollywood with hit film after hit film. Explore the life of the media titan in the new documentary Maxine's Baby: The Tyler Perry Story, which premiered on Prime Video on November 17. From his traumatic childhood to his rise in Hollywood, viewers will gain insight into the mogul's life.

Watch on Prime Video

The Buccaneers (Season 1)

A group of young American ladies make their way to London in the 1870s. Due to their new-world upbringing, they are not familiar with the traditions of the old money society in England. But their unexpected charm intrigues some of the most promising suitors. Watch the new series full of romance and drama on Apple TV+.

Watch on Apple TV+

The Killer

In this new David Finch film, Michael Fassbender plays a ruthless assassin who begins to lose his mind. He seeks retribution by targeting his employers. The action thriller premiered on Netflix on Friday, November 12.

Watch on Netflix

The Real Housewives of Potomac (Season 8)

Fans of The Real Housewives of Potomac can stream the first episode of season 8 on Peacock on Monday, November 6 — the day after the show premieres on Bravo. A new housewife is on the scene this season, adding to the heaps of drama these ladies need to work through.

Watch on Peacock

BTS: Yet to Come

Premiering on Prime Video on November 9, BTS: Yet to Come brings the boy band's iconic performance in Busan, South Korea in October of 2022 to the masses. RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook performing in front of 50,000 adoring fans was a moment in K-Pop history, and now the ARMY and new fans alike can watch the concert event at home again and again.

Watch on Prime Video

The Santa Clauses (Season 2)

Tim Allen is back as Scott Calvin — who also happens to be Santa Claus — in season 2 of Disney+'s The Santa Clauses. This season, a mad Santa (Modern Family's Eric Stonestreet) previously banished from the North Pole comes back to wreak havoc. Find out how the Calvins take on this challenge by watching the series streaming now on Disney+.

Watch on Disney+

Quiz Lady

When their mom goes missing from a nursing home without paying her gambling debts, estranged sisters Annie (Akwafina) and Jenny (Sandra Oh) must work together to earn the large sum of money owed. Their only hope to score the cash is entering a game show across the country, but they run into numerous problems along the way. The hilarious film is streaming now on Hulu.

Watch on Hulu

Fingernails

In this film, a love institute run by Duncan (Luke Wilson) determines whether couples are truly in love through scientific testing. The test confirms that Anna (Jessie Buckley) and Ryan (Jeremy Allen White) are meant for each other, but when Anna begins working for the institute and develops feelings for her coworker (Riz Ahmed), everything is put into question. The film premiered on Apple TV+ on November 3.

Watch on Apple TV+

Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Season 1)

Executive producers Taylor Sheridan and David Oyelowo are bringing a new show to Paramount+ viewers. Lawmen: Bass Reeves tells the story of one of the first Black U.S. Marshal deputies and his fight for justice in the Old West. The series premiered on Paramount+ on November 5.

Watch on Paramount+

