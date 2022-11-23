The week of Black Friday offers some of the best deals of the year for streaming services. For 2022, Hulu annoucned the return of their annual Black Friday deal. New and returning subscribers can get an entire year of Hulu's ad-supported plan for just $1.99 per month. Until November 28, the deal saves subscribers $72 over 12 months and you can cancel at any time.

Get Hulu's Black Friday Deal

Just in time for cozy nights at home this winter, there's no better time to subscribe to Hulu. The service just increased the cost of its ad-supported plan by $1 in October, so this limited-time Black Friday deal lets you stream Hulu's dozens of new titles at an incredibly low price.

If you haven’t yet added Hulu to your streaming options, its selection of TV shows and movies has significantly expanded. Binge-worthy shows for cold winter days include Welcome to Chippendales, Tell Me Lies, The Kardashians, Only Murders in the Building, and more. There are also whole seasons of the Emmy Award-winning series The Dropout, Dopesick, and Abbott Elementary.

Unlike most Black Friday streaming deals, current and new Hulu subscribers can both take advantage of these savings. You can also sign up for Hulu’s ad-supported plan with their Disney Bundle, which adds Disney+ and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month. This is a deal in itself when compared to the price of paying for all three streamers separately. This bundle is great for soccer fans trying to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year’s Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

HBO Max's Black Friday Deal Lowers Price to Only $2 Per Month

NFL Streaming Guide 2022: How to Watch Every Game of the Season

How to Watch 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'

How to Watch ‘Nope’ Online — Jordan Peele’s New Movie Now Streaming

‘House of the Dragon’: How to Stream the ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel

How to Watch 'The Bob's Burgers Movie' Online

The 2022 A24 Streaming Guide: How to Watch All the Best A24 Movies

The Best Movies and TV Shows to Stream This Week