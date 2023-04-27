If you love watching live television, but not the price of cable, we've got good news.

Unless you're watching shows around the clock, it can be hard to justify the big chunk of your budget going toward your cable bill. While many streaming services offer free trials, the chance of forgetting to cancel before you're charged is dangerously high. Now, thanks to Sling TV, there's a better way.

Introducing Sling TV's new and innovative platform: Freestream. Available since March 30, Freestream has thousands of free channels and on-demand titles. All that's needed to access them is an email address at sign-up — no credit card required.

Sign Up for Sling Freestream

With Sling Freestream, "free" does not mean subpar. Freestream opens up a world where more than 210 channels and 41,000 on-demand titles are absolutely free. Subscribers can even watch many things live while they're airing on cable (bye-bye, cable bill!) Watch popular news channels like ABC News and CBS News, Comedy Central Pluto which gives you access to the iconic shows South Park, Key & Peele, RENO 911! and Chappelle's Show, along with Nick Jr. favorites like Peppa Pig and Bubble Guppies to keep the kiddos happy. There are even beloved classics like The Joy of Painting with Bob Ross.

Freestream offers a constant flow of entertainment with more content and app enhancements rolling out through 2023. And if you crave even more, it's extremely easy to sign up for Sling TV's paid services, opening access to even more shows, movies and channels. We're talking a "one-click" upgrade to premium.

Ready to start watching your go-to cable channels for free? Sign up for Freestream and settle in with your popcorn because you'll be enjoying your favorite shows without the hit to your bank account.

Get Sling Freestream Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Watch the 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Trailer

How to Watch the 2023 Masters Tournament Online

'Abbott Elementary': Watch Taraji P. Henson Make Her Fabulous Debut

'90 Day Fiancé': Oussama Proves His 'True' Love to Debbie (Exclusive)

Where to Watch 'Top Chef' Alum, From 'TOC' to 'Next Level Chef'