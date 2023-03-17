The 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament bracket is set, and the first round of March Madness started Thursday. There’s never been a better time to sign up for a live TV streaming service to catch all the action. From the Round of 64 to the National Championship game, the easiest and cheapest way to watch March Madness 2023 without cable is Sling TV.

Since March Madness will be streamed on CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV and ESPN, new customers will want to subscribe to Sling Orange & Blue. With a Sling subscription, you'll get access to TBS, TNT and ESPN where you'll be able to watch 43 of the 67 games in the tournament.

Sling TV is currently offering your first month of streaming for half off, making it the most affordable way to watch March Madness. With Sling TV plans offering up to four concurrent streams, your family and friends can all watch the 68-team tournament from the comfort of multiple rooms.

Get 50% Off Sling TV

More video and streaming platforms are currently slashing prices on subscription packages, too. You can bundle Disney Plus with Hulu and ESPN+ to save on all three subscriptions. Keep scrolling to save on Hulu, ESPN, Discovery+, Starz, and more.

Discovery+ Discovery+ Discovery+ There’s something for everyone on Discovery+, so you won’t want to miss out on this incredible deal. If you're a Verizon customer, you can get 6 months of the service for free to enjoy more than 70,000 shows from Discovery, TLC, Food Network, and HGTV. START YOUR FREE TRIAL Sign Up Now

STARZ Starz STARZ Right now, you can get your first three months of STARZ for just $5/month to watch new shows like The BMF Documentary and hit movies like Spider-Man: No Way Home. $5/MONTH FOR FIRST 3 MONTHS Sign Up Now

From Starz to Showtime, some of Amazon Prime Video's most popular streaming channels are also now available for $1.99 for the first two months. To access these deals, you'll need to have a Prime membership, so if you don't currently have one sign up now for a 30-day free trial.

Looking for a new TV to watch March Madness with pristine clarity? Check out our picks for the best March Madness TV deals available right now, including up to $2,500 off Samsung 8K TVs.

RELATED CONTENT:

Watch 2023 March Madness: Men’s NCAA Tournament Schedule and Streaming

Get Ready for March Madness and Save Up to $2,500 On Samsung 8K TVs

How to Watch 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' — Now Streaming

How to Watch 'Elvis' — Stream The Elvis Biopic Starring Austin Butler

How to Watch 'M3GAN' Online: Stream the Hit Horror Film at Home

'Avatar: The Way of Water': How to See the Highly Anticipated Film

How to Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Online