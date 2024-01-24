The AFC Championship Game is just around the corner, and the Kansas City Chiefs are set to face off against the Baltimore Ravens in a matchup featuring two of the best quarterbacks and head coaches in football. This marks the sixth-straight AFC championship game for the reigning Super Bowl champs and the first for the Ravens since 2012.

The two teams are squaring off for the first time since September of 2021. Only this time, there's a ticket to Super Bowl LVIII on the line, so the stakes have never been higher. Kicking off Sunday, Jan. 28, the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens game will be broadcast live on CBS and stream simultaneously on Paramount+.

Which of the AFC's top teams will advance for a chance to compete for a world championship? Keep reading for all the ways to watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship, including the best live streaming options.

Where and when is the 2024 AFC Championship?

Taking place at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, the AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens kicks off Sunday, Jan. 28 at 3:00 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. PT).

How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens Without Cable

The Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens championship game will be airing live on CBS. Cord-cutters can watch the Chiefs-Ravens game on Paramount+, or through any live TV streaming service that carries CBS, such as FuboTV and Hulu + Live TV.

With plans starting at $5.99 per month, Paramount+ offers access to all NFL games locally and nationally televised on CBS on all its subscription tiers. Paramount+ is also the exclusive streaming home to Super Bowl LVIII in 2024. If you sign up now, Paramount+ has a seven-day free trial just in time to watch the Chiefs vs. Ravens game for free.

Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service is another great option for the Chiefs vs. Ravens livestream. You'll have access to CBS along with more than 170 other news, entertainment and sports channels, like the NFL Network. FuboTV comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage and a seven-day free trial.

You can livestream the Chiefs vs. Ravens game online with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. With access to more than 90 live channels, including CBS, the streaming service starts at $76.99 per month and comes with Hulu’s entire streaming library, as well as Disney+ and ESPN+.

Where to Buy Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens Tickets Online

If you want to catch all of the NFL conference championship action in person (and maybe even see Taylor Swift cheering on Travis Kelce), you can find last-minute tickets for the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens game.

NFL Championship Sunday Schedule

The AFC and NFC championship games both air live on Sunday, Jan. 28, with the AFC game happening at 3:00 p.m., followed by the NFC game at 6:30 p.m. Check out the NFL playoff schedule below to ensure you don't miss a single hard-hitting matchup.

Sunday, January 28, 2024

AFC Championship Game: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens , 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT (CBS, Paramount+, FuboTV)

Kansas City Chiefs Baltimore Ravens NFC Championship Game: Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers, 6:30 p.m. ET/ 3:30 p.m. PT (FOX, Sling TV, FuboTV)

