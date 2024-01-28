The journey to Super Bowl LVIII is headed toward an action-packed climax as the NFC and AFC championship games take place today. With just one more round of games to determine who will head to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the 2024 Super Bowl, the stakes have never been higher.

This afternoon, it's down to the final four elite crews. The Kansas City Chiefs (featuring Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce) will take on Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in an attempt to hold onto the AFC title another year. Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions will continue the team's best playoff appearance in decades when they meet Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers for an NFC championship showdown.

Whether you've been following your favorite team every step of the way or waiting for the NFL playoffs to kick things into high gear, keep reading for all the details on how to watch the NFL Conference Championships this weekend.

2024 NFL Conference Championships Schedule

The AFC and NFC championship games air live on Sunday, Jan. 28, with the AFC game happening at 3:00 p.m. ET, followed by the NFC game at 6:30 p.m. ET. Check out the NFL playoff schedule below to ensure you don't miss a single hard-hitting matchup.

AFC Championship Game

NFC Championship Game

How to Watch the NFL Conference Championships Without Cable

Watch the Chiefs vs. Ravens game live, at the same time it airs on CBS, on Paramount+. If you're wondering how to watch the AFC Championship Game for free, new Paramount+ subscribers can receive one week free.

ET, CBS, SHOWTIME and Paramount+ are subsidiaries of Paramount.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable TV, a subscription to Sling TV is a sure bet to streaming the NFC Championship Game. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue plan with Fox down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30.

Count on FuboTV. The sports-centric streaming service has given subscribers access to just about every NFL game this season, and these conference championship games are no exception. FuboTV comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage and a seven-day free trial.

With NFL+, the NFL's own streaming service, you can watch both the NFC and AFC championship games along with the Pro Bowl and Super Bowl LVIII live on a phone or tablet. Plus, there will also be special content during the offseason from the NFL Scouting Combine, NFL Draft and more.

NFL+ subscriptions cost $7 per month. If you upgrade to NFL+ Premium for $15/month, you'll get access to live local and primetime games on mobile, NFL RedZone, NFL Network, game replays and more.

You can stream the AFC and NFC championship games on Hulu + Live TV, which gives subscribers access to live streams of games that air on CBS and FOX, as well as content on NBC, the NFL Network and FS1.