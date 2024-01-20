After six games on Super Wild Card Weekend, the 2024 NFL Playoffs now enter the Divisional Round. On the NFC side today, the San Francisco 49ers host the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium. This highly anticipated matchup marks the 10th time that the Packers and 49ers have met in the postseason — a NFL record for the most playoff games between any two teams.

San Francisco won the NFC West with a 12-5 regular season record and earned the conference's No. 1 seed and first-round bye. The Green Bay Packers are the No. 7 seed and come into this game fired up after torching the Dallas Cowboys 48-32 in Sunday's wild-card round.

Will the 49ers make it five straight playoff wins against the Packers? Here is everything to know about how to watch the Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers game, plus all the best live streaming options for the NFL playoffs divisional round.

What time is the Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers game?

The NFC divisional round matchup between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers is set to kick off Saturday, January 20 at 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT).

How to Watch the Packers vs. 49ers Game Without Cable

The Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers playoff game will be airing on FOX. If you don't have cable, the most cost-effective way to watch tonight's game is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with FOX down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the NFL matchup if you're not home.

How to Watch the Packers vs. 49ers Game for Free

With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll have nearly every channel you'll need to watch the NFL playoffs. Every game broadcast nationally or on NFL Network will also be available to stream on Fubo, which comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage and a seven-day free trial.

NFL Playoffs Divisional Round Schedule

Below, view the NFL playoff schedule for the Divisional Round with game times, television stations and streaming services to ensure you don't miss any of the must-watch matchups this weekend.

Saturday, January 20

Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens, 4:30 p.m. ET (ESPN, ABC, ESPN+, Sling TV, FuboTV)

Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers , 8:15 p.m. ET (Fox, Sling TV, FuboTV)

Sunday, January 21

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions, 3:00 p.m. ET (NBC, Peacock, Sling TV, FuboTV)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills, 6:30 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+, FuboTV)

