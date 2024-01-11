The time has finally come: Get ready for NFL Wild Card Weekend.

It's win-or-go-home stakes for the remaining teams fighting for AFC and NFC conference championships and the chance to inch one step closer to the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl.

Through the 2023-2024 NFL season, 32 teams have played hard, with games happening on fields at home and abroad. This weekend, it all comes down to twelve elite crews: the Kansas City Chiefs (featuring Taylor Swift's romantic interest Travis Kelce), the Miami Dolphins, the Los Angeles Rams (whose quarterback Matt Stafford will take on his former team... ), The Detroit Lions (entering the playoffs for the first time since 2016), the Cleveland Browns, the Houston Texans, the Green Bay Packers, the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Buffalo Bills, the Dallas Cowboys, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Whether you've been following your favorite team every step of the way or waiting for the NFL playoffs for things to get really interesting to witness, watching NFL games — especially if you don't have cable — can be confusing. But don't worry, because we've got your streaming ticket to every single wild card game.

What teams are scheduled to play during Wild Card Weekend?

Here's who's in the NFL playoffs and which teams will face off

Cleveland Browns vs Houston Texans

Miami Dolphins vs Kansas City Chiefs

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills

Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys

Los Angeles Rams vs Detroit Lions

Philadelphia Eagles vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Here's the NFL Playoff Schedule for Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card Weekend games kick off Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Check out the NFL playoff schedule below to ensure you don't miss a hard-hitting matchup.

Saturday, January 13, 2024

Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans, 4:30 p.m. ET (NBC, Peacock, Sling TV)

Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:00 p.m. (Peacock)

Sunday, January 14, 2024

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m. (CBS, Paramount+)

Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. (Fox, Sling TV)

Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions, 8:00 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Monday, January 15, 2024

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. (ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, Sling TV)

Here's How to Watch the NFL Playoff Games

Peacock

The NFL's Saturday doubleheader rounds out with an evening game featuring the Miami Dolphins vs. the Kansas City Chiefs facing off at Arrowhead Stadium. For the first time, an NFL game will stream exclusively on Peacock and will not be broadcast on television nationally. Unless you can watch the game on your local NBC station, the only way to catch Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs take on Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins is via Peacock. (Subscribers will also be able to stream the Browns vs. Texans and Rams vs. Lions on the platform.)

Hulu with Live TV

You can also stream every NFL playoff game — minus the Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs which is, again, only available to stream on Peacock — via Hulu with Live TV. This includes games that air on the NFL Network, Fox and FS1.

FuboTV

For games that aren't the Dolphins vs. the Chiefs, count on FuboTV. The sports-centric streaming service has given subscribers access to just about every NFL game of the season so far, and Wild Card Weekend games are no exception.

Sling TV

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable TV, a subscription to Sling TV is a sure bet to streaming NFL Wild Card games. The Orange + Blue tier plan from Sling TV includes the NFL Network, ESPN and local NBC, FOX and ABC affiliates.