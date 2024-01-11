Here's who's in and how to stream the biggest NFL playoff matchups.
The time has finally come: Get ready for NFL Wild Card Weekend.
It's win-or-go-home stakes for the remaining teams fighting for AFC and NFC conference championships and the chance to inch one step closer to the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl.
Through the 2023-2024 NFL season, 32 teams have played hard, with games happening on fields at home and abroad. This weekend, it all comes down to twelve elite crews: the Kansas City Chiefs (featuring Taylor Swift's romantic interest Travis Kelce), the Miami Dolphins, the Los Angeles Rams (whose quarterback Matt Stafford will take on his former team... ), The Detroit Lions (entering the playoffs for the first time since 2016), the Cleveland Browns, the Houston Texans, the Green Bay Packers, the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Buffalo Bills, the Dallas Cowboys, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Whether you've been following your favorite team every step of the way or waiting for the NFL playoffs for things to get really interesting to witness, watching NFL games — especially if you don't have cable — can be confusing. But don't worry, because we've got your streaming ticket to every single wild card game.
What teams are scheduled to play during Wild Card Weekend?
Here's who's in the NFL playoffs and which teams will face off
Cleveland Browns vs Houston Texans
Miami Dolphins vs Kansas City Chiefs
Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills
Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys
Los Angeles Rams vs Detroit Lions
Philadelphia Eagles vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Here's the NFL Playoff Schedule for Wild Card Weekend
The NFL Wild Card Weekend games kick off Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Check out the NFL playoff schedule below to ensure you don't miss a hard-hitting matchup.
Saturday, January 13, 2024
- Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans, 4:30 p.m. ET (NBC, Peacock, Sling TV)
- Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:00 p.m. (Peacock)
Sunday, January 14, 2024
- Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m. (CBS, Paramount+)
- Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. (Fox, Sling TV)
- Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions, 8:00 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)
Monday, January 15, 2024
- Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. (ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, Sling TV)
Here's How to Watch the NFL Playoff Games
Peacock
The NFL's Saturday doubleheader rounds out with an evening game featuring the Miami Dolphins vs. the Kansas City Chiefs facing off at Arrowhead Stadium. For the first time, an NFL game will stream exclusively on Peacock and will not be broadcast on television nationally. Unless you can watch the game on your local NBC station, the only way to catch Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs take on Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins is via Peacock. (Subscribers will also be able to stream the Browns vs. Texans and Rams vs. Lions on the platform.)
Watch the NFL Playoffs on Peacock
Watch the Dolphins vs. Chiefs wild card game, only on Peacock. You can sign up for Peacock Premium for $6 per month or $60 annually.
Hulu with Live TV
You can also stream every NFL playoff game — minus the Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs which is, again, only available to stream on Peacock — via Hulu with Live TV. This includes games that air on the NFL Network, Fox and FS1.
Watch the NFL Playoffs on Hulu + Live TV
Hulu + Live TV plans start at $76.99 per month and include ESPN+ and Disney+ for no extra charge.
FuboTV
For games that aren't the Dolphins vs. the Chiefs, count on FuboTV. The sports-centric streaming service has given subscribers access to just about every NFL game of the season so far, and Wild Card Weekend games are no exception.
Watch the NFL Playoffs on FuboTV
FuboTV gives you access to NFL Network, ESPN, NBC, Fox, ABC and CBS for watching NFL livestreams and over 100 more live channels.
Sling TV
If you've cut the cord and don't have cable TV, a subscription to Sling TV is a sure bet to streaming NFL Wild Card games. The Orange + Blue tier plan from Sling TV includes the NFL Network, ESPN and local NBC, FOX and ABC affiliates.
Watch the NFL Playoffs on Sling TV
With its Orange + Blue Tier plan, Sling TV offers access to local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available), plus ESPN and NFL Network. Right now, you can get 50% off your first month of Sling TV for just $30.