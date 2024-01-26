Starting today, the X Games Aspen are back for the 2024 season. One hundred of the world’s best freestyle skiers and snowboarders will meet on Colorado's Buttermilk Mountain for a chance to take home the gold. The 27th edition of the competition just kicked off and runs through Sunday, January 28.

Watch X Games Aspen 2024

Defending SuperPipe Snowboard champion Scotty James seeks his sixth Aspen gold medal. Canadian snowboard star Mark McMorris enters the weekend with a record-holding 22 medals. Eight-time gold medalist snowboarder Marcus Kleveland of Norway will be looking to sweep the Knuckle Huck and big air events Friday and Saturday, as he did last year.

Chloe Kim makes her highly-anticipated return to the halfpipe. This is Kim’s first U.S. competition since the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, where the snowboarder won gold in the women’s halfpipe competition.

Ready to watch the best winter action sports competition? Keep reading to learn when and how to watch the X Games Aspen 2024 online.

How to Watch X Games Aspen 2024 Without Cable

The X Games Aspen 2024 will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN. If you don’t have cable, the most cost-effective way to watch the X Games is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with ESPN down to just $20, the Blue tier with ABC to $22.50, and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the events if you're not home.

How to Watch X Games Aspen 2024 for Free

Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service is another great option for a X Games Aspen livestream. You'll have access to ESPN and ABC along with more than 170 other news, entertainment and sports channels, like the NFL Network. FuboTV comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage and a seven-day free trial.

X Games Aspen 2024 TV Schedule

If you’re looking to watch the X Games Aspen at home, certain events will be livestreamed on ABC and ESPN. Keep reading below to find out when to tune in to each competition.

ESPN

Friday (Jan. 26), 9:30 p.m. ET to 12:30 a.m. ET: Thayers Men’s Snowboard Knuckle Huck Pacifico, Men’s Ski Big Air and Monster Energy Men’s Snowboard SuperPipe

Saturday (Jan. 27), 10 p.m. ET to 12:30 a.m. ET: Pacifico Men’s Snowboard Big Air and Thayers Men’s Ski Knuckle Huck

Sunday (Jan. 28), 7 p.m. ET to 9:30 p.m. ET: Men’s Ski SuperPipe and Pacifico Women’s Snowboard Big Air

ABC

Saturday (Jan. 27), 12:30 p.m. ET to 2:30 p.m. ET: Samsung Men’s Ski Slopestyle

Sunday (Jan. 28), 1 p.m. ET to 4 p.m. ET: Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle and Samsung Women’s Ski Slopestyle

Below, find the full schedule of all this weekend's events. All times Eastern.

Friday, January 26

Game of SLVSH — 1:30 p.m.

Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle — 3:30 p.m.

Women’s Snowboard SuperPipe — 7:30 p.m.

Men’s Snowboard Knuckle Huck — 9:30 p.m.

Men’s Ski Big Air — 10:30 p.m.

Men’s Snowboard SuperPipe — 11:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 27

Men’s Ski Slopestyle — 12:30 p.m.

Women’s Snowboard Knuckle Huck — 2:30 p.m.

Women’s Ski Knuckle Huck — 3:30 p.m.

Snowboard Street Style — 4:15 p.m.

Women’s Ski SuperPipe — 7 p.m.

Women’s Ski Big Air — 8:30 p.m.

Men’s Snowboard Big Air — 10 p.m.

Men’s Ski Knuckle Huck — 11 p.m.

Sunday, January 28

Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle — 1 p.m.

Women’s Ski Slopestyle — 2:45 p.m.

Men’s Ski SuperPipe — 7 p.m.

Women’s Snowboard Big Air — 8:30 p.m.

