Streaming

How to Watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens AFC Championship Game: Start Time, Live Stream

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Chiefs Ravens
Cooper Neill/Getty
By Andy Garden
Updated: 9:07 AM PST, January 28, 2024

The Chiefs and Ravens are one win from the Super Bowl. Here's how to watch the AFC title game live.

Super Bowl 2024 is just two weeks away and it's time for the NFL Conference Championships. Today, the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens face off at M&T Bank Stadium in a matchup featuring two of the best quarterbacks and head coaches in football. The AFC championship game kicks off at 3:00 p.m. ET on CBS.

Watch Chiefs vs. Ravens on Paramount+

Today's game marks the sixth-straight AFC championship for the reigning Super Bowl champs and the first for the Ravens since 2012. The two teams are squaring off for the first time since September of 2021. Only this time, there's a ticket to Super Bowl LVIII on the line, so the stakes have never been higher.

Which of the AFC's top teams will advance for a chance to compete for a world championship? Keep reading for all the ways to watch the Chiefs vs. Ravens title game today, including the best livestream options.

How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens Without Cable

The Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens championship game is airing live on CBS. Cord-cutters can watch the Chiefs-Ravens game on Paramount+, or through any live TV streaming service that carries CBS, such as FuboTV and Hulu + Live TV.

Paramount+

With plans starting at $5.99 per month, Paramount+ offers access to all NFL games locally and nationally televised on CBS on all its subscription tiers. Paramount+ is also the exclusive streaming home to Super Bowl LVIII in 2024. If you sign up now, Paramount+ has a seven-day free trial just in time to watch the Chiefs vs. Ravens game for free.

Sign Up for Paramount+

ET, CBS, SHOWTIME and Paramount+ are subsidiaries of Paramount.

FuboTV

Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service is another great option for the Chiefs vs. Ravens livestream. You'll have access to CBS along with more than 170 other news, entertainment and sports channels, like the NFL Network. FuboTV comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage and a seven-day free trial.

Try FuboTV for Free

NFL+

With NFL+, the NFL's own streaming service, you can watch both the NFC and AFC championship games along with the Pro Bowl and Super Bowl LVIII live on a phone or tablet. Plus, there will also be special content during the offseason from the NFL Scouting Combine, NFL Draft and more.

NFL+ subscriptions cost $7 per month. If you upgrade to NFL+ Premium for $15/month, you'll get access to live local and primetime games on mobile, NFL RedZone, NFL Network, game replays and more.

Sign Up for NFL+

Hulu + Live TV

You can livestream the Chiefs vs. Ravens game online with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. With access to more than 90 live channels, including CBS, the streaming service starts at $76.99 per month and comes with Hulu’s entire streaming library, as well as Disney+ and ESPN+.

Sign Up for Hulu + Live TV

2024 NFL Conference Championships Schedule

The AFC and NFC championship games both air live on Sunday, Jan. 28, with the AFC game happening at 3:00 p.m., followed by the NFC game at 6:30 p.m. Check out the NFL playoff schedule below to ensure you don't miss a single hard-hitting matchup.

Sunday, January 28, 2024

RELATED CONTENT:

Get 50% Off Sling TV to Watch the Lions vs. 49ers Game Without Cable

Streaming

Get 50% Off Sling TV to Watch the Lions vs. 49ers Game Without Cable

How to Watch the AFC and NFC Championship Games This Weekend

Streaming

How to Watch the AFC and NFC Championship Games This Weekend

How to Watch the Super Bowl and Usher's Halftime Show Live Online

Streaming

How to Watch the Super Bowl and Usher's Halftime Show Live Online

How to Watch the Australian Open 2024: Schedule and Live Stream

Streaming

How to Watch the Australian Open 2024: Schedule and Live Stream

The Best New TV Shows and Movies to Stream This Week

Streaming

The Best New TV Shows and Movies to Stream This Week

How to Find the Best Live TV Streaming Service for You

TV

How to Find the Best Live TV Streaming Service for You

Tags: