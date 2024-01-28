Super Bowl 2024 is just two weeks away and it's time for the NFL Conference Championships. Today, the Detroit Lions and the San Francisco 49ers face off at Levi's Stadium to see who will punch their ticket to Las Vegas. The NFC championship game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

San Francisco is back in the NFC championship game for the third-straight season. If the 49ers win, they will join the Cowboys, Patriots, Steelers and Broncos as the only franchises to have six Super Bowl appearances. Meanwhile, Detroit finds itself in a conference championship game for the first time since 1991. The Lions now have a shot at shocking the top seed to reach the first Super Bowl in franchise history.

Get ready for the ultimate showdown. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Lions-49ers NFC title game today, including the best livestream options.

How to Watch Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers Without Cable

The Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers championship game will be airing live on Fox. Cord-cutters can watch the Lions-49ers game through any live TV streaming service that carries Fox, including Sling TV, FuboTV and Hulu + Live TV.

The most cost-effective way to stream the NFC title game is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer offers access to local Fox affiliates (where available) and the NFL Network with its Blue Tier plan. Also worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording the NFL matchup if you're not home.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with Fox down to just $22.50, and the comprehensive Orange + Blue tier down to $30.

Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service is another great option for a Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers livestream. You'll have access to Fox along with more than 170 other news, entertainment and sports channels, like the NFL Network.

The streaming service starts at $79.99 per month and comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage. Right now, FuboTV is offering a seven-day free trial, so you can watch the Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers game for free.

With NFL+, the NFL's own streaming service, you can watch both the NFC and AFC championship games along with the Pro Bowl and Super Bowl LVIII live on a phone or tablet. Plus, there will also be special content during the offseason from the NFL Scouting Combine, NFL Draft and more.

NFL+ subscriptions cost $7 per month. If you upgrade to NFL+ Premium for $15/month, you'll get access to live local and primetime games on mobile, NFL RedZone, NFL Network, game replays and more.

You can stream the Lions vs. 49ers NFC championship game online with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. With access to more than 90 live channels, including Fox, the streaming service starts at $76.99 per month and comes with Hulu’s entire streaming library, as well as Disney+ and ESPN+.

2024 NFL Conference Championships Schedule

The AFC and NFC championship games both air live on Sunday, Jan. 28, with the AFC game happening at 3:00 p.m., followed by the NFC game at 6:30 p.m. ET. Check out the NFL Championship Sunday schedule below to ensure you don't miss either hard-hitting matchup.

Sunday, January 28, 2024

