Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner go head-to-head Sunday, January 26 for the Australian Open title.
For the first time since 2018, someone other than Novak Djokovic will win the Australian Open men's singles title. On Sunday at 3:30 a.m. ET, Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev face off in the 2024 final at Rod Laver Arena.
After Sinner's thrilling semi-final win, not only did the Italian reach his first Grand Slam final, but he also joined Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal as the only three players to beat Djokovic at Grand Slams, ATP Finals and the Davis Cup. Now he's up against twice runner-up Medvedev who remarkably came back from two sets down to defeat Alexander Zverev in his semi.
Sunday's final will mark Sinner and Medvedev's first meeting at a major. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Jannik Sinner vs. Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open final, including the best livestream options.
How to watch Jannik Sinner vs. Daniil Medvedev without cable
In the U.S., the Australian Open men's final will be broadcast on ESPN. If you don't have cable, you can watch Jannik vs. Medvedev on ESPN+, Sling TV, and FuboTV.
ESPN+
ESPN's standalone streaming service, ESPN+, is a great option for streaming the 2024 Australian Open in the USA. At only $10.99 per month, ESPN+ is gentle on your budget. You can also save over 15% with an ESPN+ Annual Plan at $109.99 per year.
Watch the Australian Open on ESPN+
You can watch all the Australian Open tournament action on ESPN+. The tennis matches are available to stream in HD through the ESPN App on your preferred connected devices.
Sling TV
Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with ESPN and ESPN2 down to just $20. You can sign up now and watch the Australian Open men's and women's finals for half the price.
Watch the Australian Open on Sling TV
With its entry-level Orange plan, Sling TV offers access to ESPN to watch the Australian Open. Right now, you can get 50% off your first month of Sling TV for just $20.
FuboTV
With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll have access to ESPN and the Tennis Channel to watch the Australian Open, along with more than 200 other news, entertainment and sports channels. FuboTV starts at $74.99 per month and comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage.
FuboTV offers a solid seven-day free trial for all its base plans.
Watch the Australian Open on FuboTV
With FuboTV, you'll have access to a broad range of live sporting action from across the world. Watch the 2024 Australian Open along with the other Grand Slam tournaments this year.
What time is Jannik Sinner vs. Daniil Medvedev?
Jannik Sinner is set to face Daniil Medvedev on Sunday, January 28 at 3:30 a.m. ET (12:30 a.m. PT).
Australian Open 2024 Schedule
Below, find the full 2024 Australian Open schedule to help you decide when to tune into the tennis action.
- Sunday, January 14 – Men’s and Women’s first-round matches
- Monday, January 15 – Men’s and Women’s first-round matches
- Tuesday, January 16 – Men’s and Women’s second-round matches
- Wednesday, January 17 – Men’s and Women’s second-round matches
- Thursday, January 18 – Men’s and Women’s second-round matches
- Friday, January 19 – Men’s and Women’s third-round matches
- Saturday, January 20 – Men’s and Women’s third-round matches
- Sunday, January 21 – Men’s and Women’s fourth-round matches
- Monday, January 22 – Men’s and Women’s fourth-round matches
- Tuesday, January 23 – Men’s and Women’s quarter-finals
- Wednesday, January 24 – Men’s and Women’s quarter-finals
- Thursday, January 25 – Women’s semi-finals
- Friday, January 26 – Men’s semi-finals
- Saturday, January 27 – Women’s final, Men’s doubles final
- Sunday, January 28 – Men’s final, Women’s doubles final
