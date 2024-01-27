For the first time since 2018, someone other than Novak Djokovic will win the Australian Open men's singles title. On Sunday at 3:30 a.m. ET, Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev face off in the 2024 final at Rod Laver Arena.

After Sinner's thrilling semi-final win, not only did the Italian reach his first Grand Slam final, but he also joined Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal as the only three players to beat Djokovic at Grand Slams, ATP Finals and the Davis Cup. Now he's up against twice runner-up Medvedev who remarkably came back from two sets down to defeat Alexander Zverev in his semi.

Sunday's final will mark Sinner and Medvedev's first meeting at a major. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Jannik Sinner vs. Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open final, including the best livestream options.

How to watch Jannik Sinner vs. Daniil Medvedev without cable

In the U.S., the Australian Open men's final will be broadcast on ESPN. If you don't have cable, you can watch Jannik vs. Medvedev on ESPN+, Sling TV, and FuboTV.

ESPN's standalone streaming service, ESPN+, is a great option for streaming the 2024 Australian Open in the USA. At only $10.99 per month, ESPN+ is gentle on your budget. You can also save over 15% with an ESPN+ Annual Plan at $109.99 per year.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with ESPN and ESPN2 down to just $20. You can sign up now and watch the Australian Open men's and women's finals for half the price.

With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll have access to ESPN and the Tennis Channel to watch the Australian Open, along with more than 200 other news, entertainment and sports channels. FuboTV starts at $74.99 per month and comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage.

FuboTV offers a solid seven-day free trial for all its base plans.

What time is Jannik Sinner vs. Daniil Medvedev?

Jannik Sinner is set to face Daniil Medvedev on Sunday, January 28 at 3:30 a.m. ET (12:30 a.m. PT).

Australian Open 2024 Schedule

Below, find the full 2024 Australian Open schedule to help you decide when to tune into the tennis action.

Sunday, January 14 – Men’s and Women’s first-round matches

Monday, January 15 – Men’s and Women’s first-round matches

Tuesday, January 16 – Men’s and Women’s second-round matches

Wednesday, January 17 – Men’s and Women’s second-round matches

Thursday, January 18 – Men’s and Women’s second-round matches

Friday, January 19 – Men’s and Women’s third-round matches

Saturday, January 20 – Men’s and Women’s third-round matches

Sunday, January 21 – Men’s and Women’s fourth-round matches

Monday, January 22 – Men’s and Women’s fourth-round matches

Tuesday, January 23 – Men’s and Women’s quarter-finals

Wednesday, January 24 – Men’s and Women’s quarter-finals

Thursday, January 25 – Women’s semi-finals

Friday, January 26 – Men’s semi-finals

Saturday, January 27 – Women’s final, Men’s doubles final

Sunday, January 28 – Men’s final, Women’s doubles final

