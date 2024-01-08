The 2024 Grand Slam calendar kicks off this week with the Australian Open. Held annually at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, tennis' first major will see the return of many fan favorites. As for the players, the incentive to win this year is higher than ever, with historically high prize money up for grabs.

No tennis tournament quite sets the pulse for tennis each year like the Australian Open. Defending men's singles champion Novak Djokovic aims to further his record-breaking dominance while Iga Światek looks to back up her WTA Finals title.

Get ready for Slam season: Ahead of the action, here's everything you need to know about how to watch the 2024 Australian Open, including the schedule and live streaming options.

When is the 2024 Australian Open?

The Australian Open will run from Sunday, January 14 to Sunday, January 28. This is the first time an extra Sunday has been added to the tournament, making it exactly two weeks long.

How to Watch the 2024 Australian Open Without Cable

In the United States, the Australian Open will air on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3. The Tennis Channel will broadcast daily highlights, analysis, and replays.

For those who don’t have cable, you can watch the 2024 Australian Open on the live TV streaming services detailed below.

With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll have access to ESPN and the Tennis Channel to watch the Australian Open, along with more than 200 other news, entertainment and sports channels. FuboTV starts at $74.99 per month and comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage. It also offers a solid seven-day free trial for all its base plans.

One of the most cost-effective ways to watch the Australian Open is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer's Orange plan offers access to ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3. Plus, Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space, which is perfect for storing all the tournament's biggest matches.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with ESPN down to just $20. You can sign up now and watch all of the Australian Open for half the price.

ESPN's standalone streaming service, ESPN+, is another great option for streaming the 2024 Australian Open. At only $10.99 per month, ESPN+ is gentle on your budget. You can also save over 15% with an ESPN+ Annual Plan at $109.99 per year.

You can also watch the 2024 Australian Open with Hulu + Live TV. The all-in-one streaming service allows you to watch live TV from over 90 top channels, including ESPN and ESPN2. Now bundled with Disney Plus and ESPN+, Hulu + Live TV also comes with unlimited DVR.

Who is playing in the 2024 Australian Open?

The Australian Open Main Draw roster features last year’s men’s champion and world No.1 Novak Djokovic, the 2023 Wimbledon champion and No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz, as well as Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton.

Rafael Nadal’s long-awaited comeback came to a halt. The 22-time major champion withdrew from the Australian Open after suffering a new muscle injury to his surgically repaired hip.

The women’s tournament sees world No.1 Iga Światek, last year’s Australian Open women’s champion No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, 2023 U.S. Open Champion No. 3 Coco Gauff and No. 5 Jessica Pegula. This Grand Slam is especially notable as it also marks the return of two-time AO women’s champion and new mom, Naomi Osaka.

Australian Open 2024 Schedule

Not only will this be the first Australian Open in the tournament's 112-year history to commence on a Sunday, but it will also be the first to allow three days for the round 1 matches in an effort to prevent late-night matches.

Below, find the 2024 Australian Open schedule for match dates to help you decide when to tune into the tennis action. First-round coverage will stream at 7 p.m. on ESPN+ and at midnight (9 p.m. PT) on ESPN2. ESPN+ will stream all rounds on all courts live and exclusively from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily.

Sunday, January 14 – Men’s and Women’s first-round matches

Monday, January 15 – Men’s and Women’s first-round matches

Tuesday, January 16 – Men’s and Women’s second-round matches

Wednesday, January 17 – Men’s and Women’s second-round matches

Thursday, January 18 – Men’s and Women’s second-round matches

Friday, January 19 – Men’s and Women’s third-round matches

Saturday, January 20 – Men’s and Women’s third-round matches

Sunday, January 21 – Men’s and Women’s fourth-round matches

Monday, January 22 – Men’s and Women’s fourth-round matches

Tuesday, January 23 – Men’s and Women’s quarter-finals

Wednesday, January 24 – Men’s and Women’s quarter-finals

Thursday, January 25 – Women’s semi-finals

Friday, January 26 – Men’s semi-finals

Saturday, January 27 – Women’s final, Men’s doubles final

Sunday, January 28 – Men’s final, Women’s doubles final

