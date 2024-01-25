The Lions and 49ers are one win from the Super Bowl. Here's how to watch the NFC championship game live.
An NFC champion will be crowned on Sunday when the Detroit Lions take on the San Francisco 49ers with a spot in Super Bowl LVIII on the line.
San Francisco is back in the NFC championship game for the third-straight season. If the Niners win, they will join the Cowboys, Patriots, Steelers and Broncos as the only franchises to have six Super Bowl appearances. Meanwhile, Sunday's matchup will be the Detroit Lions' first conference championship game since 1991 and they now have a shot at shocking the top seed to reach the first Super Bowl in franchise history.
With its Blue plan, Sling TV offers access to local Fox affiliates (where available) to watch the Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers game. Right now, you can get 50% off your first month of Sling TV for just $22.50.
Which of the NFC's top teams will advance for a chance to compete for a world championship? Keep reading for all the ways to watch the Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Conference Championships, including the best live streaming options.
Where and when is the 2024 NFC Championship Game?
Taking place at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, the NFC Championship game between the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers kicks off Sunday, Jan. 28 at 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT).
How to Watch Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers Without Cable
The Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers championship game will be airing live on Fox. Cord-cutters can watch the Lions-49ers game through any live TV streaming service that carries Fox, such as Sling TV, FuboTV and Hulu + Live TV.
The most cost-effective way to stream the NFC title game is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer offers access to local Fox affiliates (where available) and the NFL Network with its Blue Tier plan. Also worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording the NFL matchup if you're not home.
Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with Fox down to just $22.50, and the comprehensive Orange + Blue tier down to $30.
Watch Lions vs. 49ers on FuboTV
Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service is another great option for a Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers livestream. You'll have access to Fox along with more than 170 other news, entertainment and sports channels, like the NFL Network. FuboTV comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage and a seven-day free trial.
Watch Lions vs. 49ers on Hulu + Live TV
You can stream the Lions vs. 49ers NFC championship game online with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. With access to more than 90 live channels, including Fox, the streaming service starts at $76.99 per month and comes with Hulu’s entire streaming library, as well as Disney+ and ESPN+.
Where to Buy Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers Tickets Online
If you want to catch all of the NFL conference championship action in person, you can find last-minute tickets for the Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers game at Levi's Stadium.
NFL Championship Sunday Schedule
The AFC and NFC championship games both air live on Sunday, Jan. 28, with the AFC game happening at 3:00 p.m., followed by the NFC game at 6:30 p.m. Check out the NFL playoff schedule below to ensure you don't miss a single hard-hitting matchup.
Sunday, January 28, 2024
- AFC Championship Game: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens, 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT (CBS, Paramount+, FuboTV)
- NFC Championship Game: Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers, 6:30 p.m. ET/ 3:30 p.m. PT (FOX, Sling TV, FuboTV)
