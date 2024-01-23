The journey to Super Bowl LVIII is headed toward an action-packed climax as the NFC and AFC championship games take place this weekend. With just one more round of games to determine who will head to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the 2024 Super Bowl, the stakes have never been higher.

Through the 2023-2024 NFL season, 32 teams played hard. This weekend, it's down to the final four elite crews. The Kansas City Chiefs (featuring Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce) will take on Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in an attempt to hold onto the AFC title another year. Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions will continue the team's best playoff appearance in decades when they meet Olivia Culpo's fiance Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers for an NFC championship showdown.

Whether you've been following your favorite team every step of the way or waiting for the NFL playoffs for things to get really interesting to witness, watching NFL games — especially if you don't have cable — can be confusing. But don't worry, because we've got your streaming ticket to every single divisional championship football game.

Here's the NFL Championship Sunday Schedule

The AFC and NFC championship games air live on Sunday, Jan. 28, with the AFC game happening at 3:00 p.m., followed by the NFC game at 6:30 p.m. Check out the NFL playoff schedule below to ensure you don't miss a single hard-hitting matchup.

Sunday, January 28, 2024

The AFC Championship Game: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens, 3:00 p.m. ET/ noon PT (CBS, Paramount+, FuboTV)

The NFC Championship Game: Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers, 6:30 p.m. ET/ 3:30 p.m. PT (FOX, Sling TV, FuboTV)

Here's How to Watch NFL Championship Sunday

FuboTV

Count on FuboTV. The sports-centric streaming service has given subscribers access to just about every NFL game this season, and these conference championship games are no exception.

Hulu + Live TV

You can stream the AFC and NFC championship games on Hulu + Live TV, which gives subscribers access to live streams of games that air on CBS and FOX, as well as content on NBC, the NFL Network and FS1.

Paramount+

Watch the Chiefs vs. Ravens game live, at the same time it airs on CBS, on Paramount+. If you're wondering how to watch the AFC Championship Game for free, new Paramount+ subscribers can receive one week free.

Sling TV

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable TV, a subscription to Sling TV is a sure bet to streaming the NFC Championship Game. The Orange + Blue tier plan from Sling TV includes the NFL Network, ESPN and local NBC, FOX and ABC affiliates.