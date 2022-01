Beginning this week, athletes from all across the globe will embark on their journey of competing in the 2022 Winter Olympics. These 2022 Olympic Games make Beijing the first city to host both the Summer and Winter Games, following the city’s Olympic debut back in 2008. Sports fans and viewers from around the world can anticipate seeing some of their favorite athletes take the stage in the 2022 Olympic Games -- including Team USA superstars like Shaun White and Chloe Kim in the snowboarding category, Mikaela Shiffrin in alpine skiing, and Nathan Chen in figure skating, among so many others.

This year’s Olympic Games include a record 109 events spanning 15 disciplines across seven sports -- which means that regardless of your team or preferred sport to watch, there's bound to be some can't-miss competitions that anyone can tune into and enjoy. NBCUniversal is the official broadcaster of the 2022 Winter Olympics -- which means that you can tune in to the near 200 hours (yep, you read that correctly) of NBC’s televised coverage live on NBC or through Peacock. USA Network is the official cable home for the Winter Games and will air Olympics coverage from Feb. 2-20.

Team USA is expected to bring along all nine of its gold medalists from the 2018 Winter Olympics alongside other major contenders to compete in Beijing. And for those who are already getting their schedules set to tune into some of the biggest competition events in winter sports, coverage begins on Wednesday, Feb. 2 with sports like curling, alpine skiing, and women's hockey. The Opening Ceremony (an impressive spectacle for Olympic competitors and viewers alike) will be broadcast live at 6:30 a.m. ET on Feb. 4 on NBC, followed by a preview show at 12 p.m. ET that offers an overview of the top athletes and upcoming events.

Overall, Team USA is predicted to have roughly 200 athletes competing in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games, with athletes ranging in ages from 16 to 40, and experience level from first-time Olympic competitors to athletes competing in their fifth Olympic Games.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the 2022 Winter Olympics -- including when and where to tune into the most competitive events in winter sports, plus Beijing's jaw-dropping Olympic Opening Ceremony celebration.

When are the 2022 Winter Olympics?

The 2022 Winter Olympics officially kick off on Friday, Feb. 4, with an opening ceremony televised live and then again during primetime on NBC and Peacock. However, curling, freestyle skiing and ice hockey all begin prior to the opening ceremony, with curling events starting as early as Feb. 2, and NBC’s coverage will begin the night before the opening ceremony, on Feb. 3.

The Olympics come to a close on Sunday, Feb. 20, with a televised closing ceremony. You can check out the full events schedule for the Winter Olympics here -- with events that include snowboarding, ice hockey, figure skating, ski jumping, bobsledding, curling, skiing and more.

How to watch the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games:

NBC and NBC Sports

Viewers with cable access to NBC will be able to watch live coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games on their TV and can also access livestream coverage at no extra cost through the NBC Sports app by signing in with their cable provider.

How to stream Beijing Winter Olympics:

Peacock Peacock TV Peacock Peacock is the official streaming home of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Peacock Premium subscribers will have the ability to live stream all 2,800+ hours of NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Olympic Games. Peacock Premium has two tiers: a $5 monthly ad-supported subscription and a $10 monthly ad-free subscription. Both premium tiers will have access to the full 2,800+ hours of NBCUniversal’s Olympic Games coverage. $5 AND UP Sign Up

Hulu + Live TV Hulu Hulu + Live TV Subscribers to Hulu’s Live TV package will have access to both NBC and USA Network's broadcast coverage of the Winter Olympic Games. Hulu + Live TV packages start at $70 per month. $70 AND UP Sign Up

FuboTV fuboTV FuboTV FuboTV provides access to NBC along with 100+ other channels (pending regional restrictions), including ABC, CBS, FOX and ESPN. You also get access to 250 hours of cloud DVR space to record what you want and watch later on your own time. FuboTV plans start at $65 monthly, but you can try the service for free for seven days. $65 AND UP Sign Up

SlingTV SlingTV SlingTV Sling TV is an app-based TV service that lets you stream both live TV and on-demand content. Sling TV’s Blue Plan offers access to NBC along with USA, Bravo, NBC Sports Network, Syfy and more. Sling TV plans start at $25 monthly for new customers, but you can try the service for free for three days. $25 AND UP Sign Up

Which events in the Beijing Winter Olympics will stream live on Peacock?

Peacock Premium subscribers will have access to live streaming coverage of every event in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, including all events that air on broadcast and cable TV. Plus, the streamer will also feature replays of the major Olympic competitions, as well.

How to watch the Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremony:

On Feb. 4, 2022, Beijing’s National Stadium -- aka the Bird’s Nest -- will host the Olympic Opening Ceremony. Due to the time difference, NBCU's live coverage of the Winter Games Opening Ceremony will begin at 6:30 a.m. ET.

From 9-11 a.m. ET, a special edition of Today will air, featuring reactions to the Opening Ceremony along with athlete interviews.

From 12-3 p.m. ET on both NBC and Peacock, NBCU will review the Opening Ceremony highlights.

From 8-11 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, an enhanced primetime presentation of the Winter Games Opening Ceremony will air, with a focus on Team USA.



How to watch the Beijing Olympics Closing Ceremony:

The Closing Ceremony will take place on Feb. 20, 2022. Check back here for more information on how to watch the Beijing Olympics Closing Ceremony.



What original Winter Olympics content will stream on Peacock?

Starting on Feb. 5, Peacock will stream four new Peacock Original daily shows, featuring highlights from the Olympic Games, athlete interviews and expert analysis, all exclusively through the Olympic Spotlight Channel.

The Olympics Show is a live studio show highlighting must-see moments from the games, interviewing top athletes and previewing the upcoming events. The Olympics Show streams from 8-10 a.m. ET.

Olympic Ice covers the popular event of figure skating, featuring in-depth analysis of the sport, including competition highlights, interviews with Team USA athletes, practice reports and scoring breakdowns. Olympic Ice streams from 10-11 a.m. ET.

Winter Gold provides a comprehensive look at the biggest performances of the day. Winter Gold streams from 11-12 p.m. ET.

Top Highlights offers fans a highlight reel of the most important and memorable moments throughout that day’s games. Top Highlights streams from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. ET.

