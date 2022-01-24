SKIMS Launches Team USA Collection for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games

Kim Kardashian West's SKIMS has done it again -- the fashion brand has introduced another unique collection for this year's Olympic events, and it's available to shop right now. The SKIMS for Team USA Collection includes an assortment of athletic apparel, sleepwear and loungewear to celebrate the 2022 Winter Olympics and the Paralympic Games.

Similar to the SKIMS Tokyo 2020 Olympic Collection, the brand has partnered with Team USA once again to create official apparel for female athletes competing in this year's Olympic events. The Olympic-themed collection debuted on the brand's website, and the collection has already scored a perfect 10/10 from athletes like gold medalist snowboarder Chloe Kim and Olympic bobsledder Aja Evans, who teased us with some of the looks on the collection's page.



For the SKIMS Team USA Collection, six female athletes don the SKIMS-designed official Team USA loungewear. In our opinion, all the official Team USA merch looks super comfortable and lightweight. And while the SKIMS for Team USA Collection probably won't help you win a gold medal anytime soon, you can channel your favorite athlete's go-to athleisure look by wearing an Olympic Capsule Cozy Knit Robe or a Paralympic Capsule Rib Scoop Tank.

Shop some of the latest SKIMS for Team USA Collection below.

Olympic Capsule Rib Sleep Pant SKIMS Olympic Capsule Rib Sleep Pant If you need some new pajamas and want to show your support for the 2022 Winter Olympics, then these sleep pants are perfect for you. After all, they do have the official Team USA Olympics logo embroidered on them. $68 Buy Now

