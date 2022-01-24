Shopping

SKIMS Launches Team USA Collection for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games

By Wesley Horvath‍
SKIMS For Team USA Collection
SKIMS

Kim Kardashian West's SKIMS has done it again -- the fashion brand has introduced another unique collection for this year's Olympic events, and it's available to shop right now. The SKIMS for Team USA Collection includes an assortment of athletic apparel, sleepwear and loungewear to celebrate the 2022 Winter Olympics and the Paralympic Games.

Similar to the SKIMS Tokyo 2020 Olympic Collection, the brand has partnered with Team USA once again to create official apparel for female athletes competing in this year's Olympic events. The Olympic-themed collection debuted on the brand's website, and the collection has already scored a perfect 10/10 from athletes like gold medalist snowboarder Chloe Kim and Olympic bobsledder Aja Evans, who teased us with some of the looks on the collection's page.

For the SKIMS Team USA Collection, six female athletes don the SKIMS-designed official Team USA loungewear. In our opinion, all the official Team USA merch looks super comfortable and lightweight. And while the SKIMS for Team USA Collection probably won't help you win a gold medal anytime soon, you can channel your favorite athlete's go-to athleisure look by wearing an Olympic Capsule Cozy Knit Robe or a Paralympic Capsule Rib Scoop Tank

Shop some of the latest SKIMS for Team USA Collection below. 

Paralympic Capsule Rib Bralette
SKIMS Paralympic Capsule Rib Bralette
SKIMS
Paralympic Capsule Rib Bralette
This bralette is perfect for watching the 2022 Winter Olympic Games -- after all, it literally has "Team USA" in all caps printed on the front. 
$42
Paralympic Capsule Rib Sleep Leggings
SKIMS Paralympic Rib Sleep Leggings
SKIMS
Paralympic Capsule Rib Sleep Leggings
You could practically start your day with these ribbed sleep leggings. After all, nobody would know you're wearing a pair of bedtime leggings. 
$62
Paralympic Capsule Tank Dress
SKIMS Paralympic Capsule Tank Dress
SKIMS
Paralympic Capsule Tank Dress
This tank dress is lightweight and form fitting, so it puts a nice fashionable spin on the tradition t-shirt dress. 
$78
Olympic Capsule Cozy Knit Robe
SKIMS Olympic Capsule Cozy Knit Robe
SKIMS
Olympic Capsule Cozy Knit Robe
With two colors to choose from, it's hard not to buy this cozy robe in each color. As an extra bonus, the robe also comes with two pockets.
$138
Olympic Capsule Cozy Knit Jogger
SKIMS Olympic Capsule Cozy Knit Jogger
SKIMS
Olympic Capsule Cozy Knit Jogger
In case you want to amp up your lounge look, these knit joggers will pair perfectly with the robe. 
$98
Olympic Capsule Cozy Knit Hoodie
SKIMS Olympic Capsule Cozy Knit Hoodie
SKIMS
Olympic Capsule Cozy Knit Hoodie
Cozy is an understatement because this knit zip-up jacket looks like it's in the running to be our new favorite hoodie. 
$88
Olympic Capsule Cozy Knit Bralette
SKIMS Olympic Capsule Cozy Knit Bralette
SKIMS
Olympic Capsule Cozy Knit Bralette
It might sound strange, but we think a fuzzy knit bralette is a wardrobe essential. After all, bralettes should comfortable. 
$58
Olympic Capsule Rib Cropped Sleep T-Shirt
SKIMS Olympic Capsule Rib Cropped Sleep T-Shirt
SKIMS
Olympic Capsule Rib Cropped Sleep T-Shirt
Who knew crop tops could duals as sleepwear? Clearly, this cropped sleep t-shirt is a multi-faceted shirt. 
$52
Olympic Capsule Rib Sleep Pant
SKIMS Olympic Capsule Rib Sleep Pant
SKIMS
Olympic Capsule Rib Sleep Pant
If you need some new pajamas and want to show your support for the 2022 Winter Olympics, then these sleep pants are perfect for you. After all, they do have the official Team USA Olympics logo embroidered on them. 
$68

