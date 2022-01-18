This year is all about looking good and feeling even better. And the newest activewear capsule collection from Adidas and Peloton is finally here to help us do just that.

Whether you're an avid Peloton user, a committed Adidas-wearer (we're all here for the brand loyalty), or just someone trying to jump back on the fitness wagon this new year, the latest apparel drop from the brands is fitted with everything you'll need to elevate your workout style for 2022 and beyond -- with sleek tights and leggings, pretty bomber jackets, tank tops, tees, gender-neutral joggers and so much more.

Adidas

The coolest part about this particular collab? The entire collection has been made in part with recycled materials -- a move that helps supports Adidas' mission to end plastic waste. Protect the planet and elevate your workout wardrobe all in one purchase? Say less.

Check out the latest apparel collection from Adidas x Peloton and shop ET's favorite finds from the collaboration below. Plus, peruse through our picks for the best leggings to try in 2022 and Halle Berry's go-to Amazon activewear.

Believe This Tights Adidas Believe This Tights Slip into something a little more comfortable with these sleek tights. According to the retailer, the style even features a wrapped inseam to help minimize chafing. $75 Buy Now

Gender-Neutral Jogger Adidas Gender-Neutral Jogger Jog into all of your fitness goals for 2022 in style with these cozy, gender-neutral sweats. $75 Buy Now

Crew Sweatshirt Adidas Crew Sweatshirt Embrace the season with this plush, gender-neutral sweatshirt that's crafted from recycled materials and boldly features the Peloton logo across the front. $80 Buy Now

