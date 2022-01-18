Lifestyle

Peloton and Adidas Launch an Activewear Collection for Every Body Type and Workout

By Kyley Warren‍
Adidas Peloton collection
Peloton

This year is all about looking good and feeling even better. And the newest activewear capsule collection from Adidas and Peloton is finally here to help us do just that.

Whether you're an avid Peloton user, a committed Adidas-wearer (we're all here for the brand loyalty), or just someone trying to jump back on the fitness wagon this new year, the latest apparel drop from the brands is fitted with everything you'll need to elevate your workout style for 2022 and beyond -- with sleek tights and leggings, pretty bomber jackets, tank tops, tees, gender-neutral joggers and so much more.

Adidas Peloton menswear active apparel collection
Adidas

The coolest part about this particular collab? The entire collection has been made in part with recycled materials -- a move that helps supports Adidas' mission to end plastic waste. Protect the planet and elevate your workout wardrobe all in one purchase? Say less

Check out the latest apparel collection from Adidas x Peloton and shop ET's favorite finds from the collaboration below. Plus, peruse through our picks for the best leggings to try in 2022 and Halle Berry's go-to Amazon activewear.

Digi Heat.Rdy Believe This Bra
Digi Heat.Rdy Believe This Bra
Adidas
Digi Heat.Rdy Believe This Bra
This cooling sports bra is the perfect style to wear to the gym or even while working out at home. Plus, it's available in two colors.
$50
Believe This Tights
Believe This Tights
Adidas
Believe This Tights
Slip into something a little more comfortable with these sleek tights. According to the retailer, the style even features a wrapped inseam to help minimize chafing.
$75
Adidas x Peloton Short Sleeve Tee
Adidas x Peloton Short Sleeve Tee
Adidas
Adidas x Peloton Short Sleeve Tee
This graphic, gender-neutral tee is made from recycled materials -- as are all other styles from this Peloton x Adidas collection.
$50
Adidas x Peloton Bomber Jacket
Adidas x Peloton Bomber Jacket
Adidas
Adidas x Peloton Bomber Jacket
This edgy, bomber jacket style pays homage to the classic Adidas jackets -- complete with the iconic 3-stripe pattern on the shoulder.
$90
Adidas x Peloton Tank Top
Adidas x Peloton Tank Top
Adidas
Adidas x Peloton Tank Top
Keep it airy and cool with this lightweight, two-layer tank from the Adidas x Peloton collection.
$35
Gender-Neutral Jogger
Gender-Neutral Jogger
Adidas
Gender-Neutral Jogger
Jog into all of your fitness goals for 2022 in style with these cozy, gender-neutral sweats.
$75
Crew Sweatshirt
Crew Sweatshirt
Adidas
Crew Sweatshirt
Embrace the season with this plush, gender-neutral sweatshirt that's crafted from recycled materials and boldly features the Peloton logo across the front.
$80

