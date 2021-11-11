Fashion

Beyoncé's Ivy Park x Adidas Capsule Collection With Peloton Is Here!

By Kyley Warren‍
The Beyoncé effect is real. From clothing partnerships to multi-year deals with fitness technology brands, Queen Bey's reign truly knows no bounds -- and her latest collaboration with Peloton is full proof of that. If it's not enough to honor Sasha Fierce through your workout playlist, then get your wallet ready -- because now you can officially style your gym outfits like her too.

The pop culture multi-hyphenate just dropped an Ivy Park x Adidas capsule collection with Peloton which features 29 versatile activewear pieces that are as stylish as they are completely functional.

From sports bras and leggings to sweatpants, jackets, nylon shorts, cropped hoodies and even ultra boost sneakers, the collaboration truly has it all -- and in chic seasonal colors like forest green, black and a bright, neon yellow, no less.

The full collection -- with size-inclusive styles and wide-ranging prices (with products priced anywhere from $45 to $200) -- is available at Adidas.com, as well as in select Adidas stores. 

Ahead, check out pieces from Beyoncé's Ivy Park x Adidas Peloton capsule collection. Looking for more Queen Bee-approved styles? Check out the Ivy Park Rodeo drop, plus shop the Adidas slide lookalikes available on Amazon.

Ivy Park Wind Shorts
Ivy Park Wind Shorts
Adidas
Ivy Park Wind Shorts
Style meets comfort in these breathable wind shorts.
$55
Ivy Park BR Tape Bra
Ivy Park BR Tape Bra
Adidas
Ivy Park BR Tape Bra
Workout comfortably with this classic bra style, composed of a stretchy and moisture-absorbing fabric, according to the brand.
$65
Ivy Park Cargo Hoodie
Ivy Park Cargo Hoodie
Adidas
Ivy Park Cargo Hoodie
Cozy up in this gender-neutral Ivy Park Cargo Hoodie this winter.
$100
Ivy Park Power Tights
Ivy Park Power Tights
Adidas
Ivy Park Power Tights
Your cycling class ensemble just got a whole lot more chic.
$85
Ivy Park Ultra Boost Peloton Sneakers
Ivy Park Ultra Boost Peloton Sneakers
Adidas
Ivy Park Ultra Boost Peloton Sneakers
Level up your workout game with these sleek Ivy Park Ultra Boost Peloton Sneakers.
$200

Plus, shop other staple athletic styles from Adidas below.

Adidas Adilette Slides
Adidas Adilette Slides
Adidas
Adidas Adilette Slides
Slide into something more comfortable and chic this winter with these Adidas Adilette Slides.
$45
Adidas Tiro 21 Track Jacket
Adidas Tiro 21 Track Jacket
Adidas
Adidas Tiro 21 Track Jacket
Tap into the track aesthetic trend with this Adidas Tiro 21 Track Jacket.
$50
Adidas Don't Rest Alphaskin Padded Bra
Adidas Don't Rest Alphaskin Padded Bra
Adidas
Adidas Don't Rest Alphaskin Padded Bra
This classically stylish padded bra is only $30 at Adidas.
$30
Adidas Marimekko Short Puffer Jacket
Adidas Marimekko Short Puffer Jacket
Adidas
Adidas Marimekko Short Puffer Jacket
Puffer jackets are all the rage right now -- embrace the trend with this Adidas Marimekko Short Puffer Jacket.
$230

