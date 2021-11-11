Beyoncé's Ivy Park x Adidas Capsule Collection With Peloton Is Here!

The Beyoncé effect is real. From clothing partnerships to multi-year deals with fitness technology brands, Queen Bey's reign truly knows no bounds -- and her latest collaboration with Peloton is full proof of that. If it's not enough to honor Sasha Fierce through your workout playlist, then get your wallet ready -- because now you can officially style your gym outfits like her too.

The pop culture multi-hyphenate just dropped an Ivy Park x Adidas capsule collection with Peloton which features 29 versatile activewear pieces that are as stylish as they are completely functional.

From sports bras and leggings to sweatpants, jackets, nylon shorts, cropped hoodies and even ultra boost sneakers, the collaboration truly has it all -- and in chic seasonal colors like forest green, black and a bright, neon yellow, no less.

The full collection -- with size-inclusive styles and wide-ranging prices (with products priced anywhere from $45 to $200) -- is available at Adidas.com, as well as in select Adidas stores.

Ahead, check out pieces from Beyoncé's Ivy Park x Adidas Peloton capsule collection. Looking for more Queen Bee-approved styles? Check out the Ivy Park Rodeo drop, plus shop the Adidas slide lookalikes available on Amazon.

Plus, shop other staple athletic styles from Adidas below.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Adidas Singles Day Sale: Get 25% Off Full-Price and Sale Items

Shop Still-Available Items From Beyoncé's New Adidas x Ivy Park Drop

These $20 Slides From Amazon Look Just Like Adidas' Yeezy Slides

Beyoncé Bares Backside In Denim Chaps for Ivy Park Rodeo Drop

Jennifer Lopez's Adidas Sneakers Are On Sale At Amazon

Beyoncé's Ivy Park Swim Collection Is Selling Out Fast: Shop Now