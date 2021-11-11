These $20 Slides From Amazon Look Just Like Adidas' Yeezy Slides

Amazon has look-alike Yeezy slides you don't want to miss out on. We found a similar style to the Adidas x Yeezy slides -- that go for hundreds of dollars -- for $20 while supplies last. These lookalikes are a good dupe, and that's not in the sense of being a sketchy substitute. These stylish shoes mirror the Yeezy style and are a quality shoe --especially at the $20 price point.

From the brand EQUICK available to shop on Amazon, the affordable slides comes in 14 different colors and has an ergonomic design to help support the curve of the foot. The ridged outsole is waterproof and non-slip -- great for indoor and outdoor, whether you want to wear the sporty slide in the house, shower or pool.

The minimalist-style pair is versatile, too, as it can be worn with loungewear, leggings, swimwear and jeans! Casual rubber slides are a huge trend right now (case in point, Justin Bieber's Crocs) for their cool, low-key look and undeniable comfort.

In addition to household products, Amazon has become a go-to shopping destination for affordable fashion, such as the viral TikTok booty-lifting leggings Lizzo tried, Lululemon lookalikes and expensive candle similar scents.

Score the Yeezy look-alike slides from Amazon below.

