Beyoncé Bares Backside In Denim Chaps for Ivy Park Rodeo Drop

By ETonline Staff
Adidas x Ivy Park

Beyoncé is taking us to the rodeo with her latest Ivy Park collection. On Thursday, the superstar dropped the next collection for her popular Adidas x Ivy Park collab, which is inspired by her experiences at the Houston Rodeo, and pays homage to Black cowboys. Bey showed off the line herself, baring her backside in a pair of denim chaps. 

The line celebrates Black cowboys and cowgirls' influence and impact on American rodeo. The reimagined take on classic Western wear, called Ivy Park Rodeo, includes 58 women's and unisex apparel pieces, 13 accessories and five shoes, which were teased in a promo video earlier this month. 

As if Queen Bey rocking denim chaps wasn't enough to get fans excited, the clip also featured real-life cowboys and Houston-based artists, among others. Actor and cowboy Glynn Turman and his granddaughter, Melinda Siegel, star in the campaign, alongside cowgirl Emily Alba, cowboy Julian Alamillo, Swedish singer Snoh Aalegra, country star Orville Peck, model Paloma Elsesser, singer Tobe Nwigwe and his frequent collaborator, LaNell Grant, and rising Houston rapper Monaleo. 

Ivy Park Rodeo launched exclusively on the Adidas website on Thursday for just 24 hours. The collection launches globally on Aug. 20. Items are selling out quick -- shop below. 

Denim Bodysuit
Denim Bodysuit
Adidas x Ivy Park
Denim Bodysuit
A high-cut denim bodysuit made for impact and play. 
$75
Denim Wide-Leg Snap Pants
Denim Wide-Leg Snap Pants
Adidas x Ivy Park
Denim Wide-Leg Snap Pants
Play up the drama with these ultra wide-leg pants. 
$130
Mesh Catsuit
Mesh Catsuit
Adidas x Ivy Park
Mesh Catsuit
Emphasize your every inch with a stretchy design that hugs the body. 
$160
Denim Cow Print Skirt
Denim Cow Print Skirt
Adidas x Ivy Park
Denim Cow Print Skirt
This skirt features a cow print in bright purple and tan, with belt loops to drive it home.
$85
Monogram Denim Shirt (All Gender)
Monogram Denim Shirt
Adidas x Ivy Park
Monogram Denim Shirt (All Gender)
A bolo tie finishes the look for an added nod to the rodeo circuit.
$100

And don't forget to stock up on ET Style's favorite Adidas picks. 

Adidas Tiro 21 Track Jacket
Adidas Tiro 21 Track Jacket
Adidas
Adidas Tiro 21 Track Jacket
This exclusive track jacket is made with recycled materials. 
$50 AT ADIDAS
adidas Sportswear W.N.D. Windbreaker
adidas Sportswear W.N.D. Windbreaker
Adidas
adidas Sportswear W.N.D. Windbreaker
This peachy windbreaker is just right. 
$85
Adidas Studio Lounge Wide Leg Fleece Pants
Adidas Studio Lounge Wide Leg Fleece Pants
Nordstrom
Adidas Studio Lounge Wide Leg Fleece Pants
These Wide Leg Fleece Pants from Adidas were made for 2021. It's one of our favorite Nordstrom Anniversary sale items this year. 
$80

