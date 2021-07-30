These Tracee Ellis Ross-Approved Sweats Are on Sale at Amazon Now

Both on-and-off screen, Tracee Ellis Ross has garnered a reputation for being a bona fide fashion icon. Now, fans can take a page out of her style file and invest in one of the star’s staple wardrobe items ー Free City sweats, which are now on sale at Amazon.

Regardless of what you’re in the market for, Amazon has long been the go-to spot for affordable and accessible everyday essentials. But more recently, the global retailer has also become a hub for luxury offerings, with fashion and lifestyle products from top designer brands now being sold through the site’s not-so-secret Overstock Outlet.

With the recent launch of Amazon’s “premium brands” section, shoppers can peruse discounted goods from some of the site’s high-end designer brands ー but you have to act fast, as the products are only available for a limited time.

Tap into Tracee Ellis Ross’ timeless style and shop some of our favorite Free City comfort pieces from Amazon’s Overstock Outlet below. Plus, check out ET Style’s best picks for other hot deals currently available on Amazon.

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Early Prime Day Deals on Adidas

Amazon Back to School Sale: Best Deals on Kids Shoes

Halle Berry Calls These Leggings From Amazon an 'Everyday Essential'

Amazon Deal: Khloé Kardashian's Trick to Staying Hydrated is $21