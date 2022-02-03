The Best Winter Olympics 2022 Gear to Cheer on Team USA
It's almost time to bundle up on your sofa to watch the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. You might not be competing in this year's Olympic events, but you can still rock Team USA gear to show your pride with Olympic merch from Ralph Lauren's Team USA Winter Olympics Collection to SKIMS Team USA loungewear line.
From finding the best smart TV and searching for the perfect portable projector to watch the events on, there's a lot to do before the 2022 Winter Olympics. If you're a fanatic of the Olympics, that means you'll want to dress the part as well and the Winter Olympics collections have something for everyone.
Trying to figure out how to watch the games? NBCUniversal's streaming service Peacock has you covered on all things Winter Olympics. Peacock will offer over 2,800 hours of coverage for the games. The Opening Ceremony will broadcast on Friday.
The Ralph Lauren collection has plethora of winter wear essentials, which are all complete with Team USA color palettes and detailed embroidery. Shop the exclusive range, along with Team USA lines from SKIMS and Fanatics below.
Shop other Olympic apparel:
