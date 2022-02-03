The Best Winter Olympics 2022 Gear to Cheer on Team USA

It's almost time to bundle up on your sofa to watch the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. You might not be competing in this year's Olympic events, but you can still rock Team USA gear to show your pride with Olympic merch from Ralph Lauren's Team USA Winter Olympics Collection to SKIMS Team USA loungewear line.

From finding the best smart TV and searching for the perfect portable projector to watch the events on, there's a lot to do before the 2022 Winter Olympics. If you're a fanatic of the Olympics, that means you'll want to dress the part as well and the Winter Olympics collections have something for everyone.

Trying to figure out how to watch the games? NBCUniversal's streaming service Peacock has you covered on all things Winter Olympics. Peacock will offer over 2,800 hours of coverage for the games. The Opening Ceremony will broadcast on Friday.

Watch on Peacock

The Ralph Lauren collection has plethora of winter wear essentials, which are all complete with Team USA color palettes and detailed embroidery. Shop the exclusive range, along with Team USA lines from SKIMS and Fanatics below.

Team USA Custom Wool Sweater Ralph Lauren Team USA Custom Wool Sweater This customizable wool sweater comes in two color palette options: French navy and cream, as well as French Navy, cream and RL red. If you want to add a unique flair to your Team USA Wool Sweater, you can add personalized text on the front, back or either sleeve of the sweater. $198 Buy Now

Team USA Pile Fleece Jacket Ralph Lauren Team USA Pile Fleece Jacket This fleece jacket is all about the details. From the embroidered Olympic rings to the plush fleece fabric and the ruby red zipper details, what's not to love about this design? $178 Buy Now

ECOFAST Pure Team USA Graphic T-Shirt Ralph Lauren ECOFAST Pure Team USA Graphic T-Shirt If you're the type of person who desperately needs to upgrade their t-shirt collection, we recommend you start with this shirt. This shirt is made using eco-friendly methods and recycled polyester, so this shirt cuts down on your carbon footprint a bit. $60 Buy Now

Team USA Fleece Sweatshirt Ralph Lauren Team USA Fleece Sweatshirt The design on this fleece sweatshirt reminds us of a patriotic color block sweater. Although this sweatshirt was made for the 2022 Winter Olympics, we think it would make a great ideal sweatshirt every year. How else are you going to show off the intricate stitching on the USA Olympics logo? $148 Buy Now

Team USA Fleece Rugby Shirt Ralph Lauren Team USA Fleece Rugby Shirt This collared rugby shirt is made from recycled polyester. Like the rest of the Team USA collection, this shirt features an embroidered USA Olympics logo as the center piece of the design. $148 Buy Now

Team USA Fleece Hoodie Ralph Lauren Team USA Fleece Hoodie This fleece hoodie made from recycled polyester comes in three different colors: andover heather grey, white, as well as French navy blue. This piece is lightweight, so you can easily layer it to fit your personal style. $148 Buy Now

Team USA Custom Beanie Ralph Lauren Team USA Custom Beanie The unique knit artwork on this pom-pom beanie gives it a wintery theme. In addition to the official Team USA Olympic Event logo, you can inscribe a monogram or custom text message on the front of the hat in place of the default "USA" text. The hat also comes in 4 different color options, and you can even change the color of the pom-pom. $195 Buy Now

