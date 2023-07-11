Emily Blunt is taking a hiatus from acting -- but she won't be getting rid of her Oppenheimer co-star, Matt Damon, that easy!

On a recent episode of iHeartPodcast's Table for Two With Bruce Bozzi, the British 40-year-old star shared that she is stepping back from her career to focus on motherhood. Blunt and husband John Krasinski are parents to daughters Hazel, 9, and Violet, 5.

"This year, I'm not working. I worked quite a bit last year and my oldest baby is nine, so we’re in the last year of single digits," Blunt explained, giving her reasons for taking a break. "And I just feel [like] there are cornerstones to their day that are so important when they're little. And it's, 'Will you wake me up? Will you take me to school? Will you pick me up? Will you put me to bed?' And I just need to be there for all of them for a good stretch. And I just felt that in my bones."

That being said, Blunt and Krasinski are neighbors to Damon, his wife, Luciana, and their two kids in Brooklyn, New York, so she'll still be in touch with her co-star.

Luciana and Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, and John Krasinski D Dipasupil/FilmMagic

"They're in our building. We are like some weird commune. I don't ever see Matt Damon not in his slippers anymore, you know. He’s just always in his slippers," she quipped of the A-list actor. "I haven't seen him in regular shoes in a long time. That's because we live in the same building. We just pop down to see each other. It’s the best."

As for what he's like as a neighbor, Blunt added, "Matt is just the most easygoing, beautiful person. Lucy is even more beautiful – sorry, Matt. But we all became friends and then they moved to Brooklyn and they said, 'We found this amazing building.' And of course, we were like, 'We'll live in the same building!' But there's really lovely, cool people living in Brooklyn and we have Sunday night dinners…the kids love each other."

And when it comes to how she and Krasinski spend quality time together, it's probably very similar to many married couples.

"It's usually the morning. We [rescued] a puppy who's absolutely beautiful…I wasn't wanting to get a dog, but the kids were pushing for it and John was up for it…I don't mind getting up early with this puppy because it means that John and I can kind of talk in the morning and catch up and really talk before the kids are up and everything," she shared. "I love watching things like The Voice. I mean, we love The Voice."

ET recently spoke with Damon and Blunt about their time on the Oppenheimer set, and the actress likened it to "summer camp," as the majority of the shoot was in a remote area of New Mexico -- meaning the cast and crew all stayed at the same hotel and ate at the same restaurant for each meal.

"We had dinner every night," Damon recalled, with Blunt reminiscing, "So many margaritas."

"It was like the dining hall, you'd go in and you'd see everybody and so everyone would just end up sitting together," Damon added. "It always helps when you're kind of immersed with the cast."

Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan, stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist who led the Manhattan Project during World War II and is often credited as "the father of the atomic bomb." The highly anticipated film opens in theaters on Friday, July 21.

RELATED CONTENT:

Revisit Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's 13-Year Marriage

Matt Damon and Emily Blunt on Reuniting in 'Oppenheimer' and Why the Set Felt Like Summer Camp (Exclusive)

You Need This Viral Tee for the 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' Premieres

Matt Damon and Emily Blunt on Reuniting in 'Oppenheimer' and Living With the Cast (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery