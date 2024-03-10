It's safe to say the cast of this season of 90 Day Fiancé is firmly Team Nikki when it comes to her rocky relationship with her on-again, off-again fiancé, Justin. On part two of this season's tell-all special, which aired Sunday on TLC, Nikki revealed that even though Justin brutally broke up with her via text after she financially supported him, she still traveled to Moldova to see him again. They slept together and he put her engagement ring back on her finger, but it was clear from his behavior at the tell-all that he wasn't attracted to her and she said she was going to finally pull his K-1 visa application that she was still holding on to.

This season of 90 Day Fiancé followed 47-year-old Nikki going to Moldova to visit her 36-year-old fiancé, Justin. The two actually dated almost two decades earlier but broke up, partly because Nikki didn't tell Justin she was transgender until two years after they started dating. They decided to give their love another chance and got engaged again. However, they got into multiple fights in Moldova, including about Justin not being sexually attracted to Nikki. During the season finale, he abruptly broke up with her and she was heartbroken. However, she said that on the advice of her attorney she didn't want to stop his K-1 visa application to come to America in case he changed his mind.

Justin was non-apologetic during the tell-all, earning the ire of fellow castmates Jasmine and Ashley. He said that he and Nikki would break up 10 times a day, and he wanted stability. Justin said Nikki constantly talked over him and that she needed to learn how to listen. When Nikki told him to stop talking to her like that, he refused to back down.

"Tomorrow I still stop. Today I will speak," he said.

When Ashley called him out for insinuating Nikki had "manly vibes," which she said was the biggest insult he could give a transgender woman, he mocked her witchcraft and said she needed to light a candle for the bad vibes he was feeling from her.

"When I feel man's vibes, I tell," he said. "I don't understand where the problem?"

Later, Nikki said she visited Justin in Moldova a couple months ago for his birthday because she still loved him. She said he made love to her and that he gave her back her engagement ring. He didn't deny it. She then accused him of meeting up with his exes, though Justin claimed it was always a coincidence when they would run into each other. When cast member Clayton said that he felt that Justin was never attracted to trans women this whole time, Justin insisted he was comfortable with Nikki being transgender. But Nikki said he was more bothered by other people's perceptions of him.

"If she learned to behave more like a lady, everything would probably be good between us," he said.

Nikki said that the night before, Justin straight out told her that he was not gay or trans-attracted.

"It means I'm straight," he fired back, clearly getting frustrated. "But you are my exception."

When Nikki said the K-1 visa application was still open, her cast members were in shock that she hadn't pulled the plug.

"I don't know because I can't force him to love me, I can't force him to be into me," she said.

Things got heated when Justin said Nikki did "not know how to act like a lady in a straight relationship."

Ashley replied, "Can you stop saying that, how to act like a lady? That is a woman, stop disrespecting her like that. Every time you say stuff like that you are causing more damage to her. Stop it, stop!"

At this point, Nikki appeared to have a panic attack and was comforted by her mother. Justin was unapologetic, noting he would see this "10 times a day," she would change, and then it would be a cycle. Justin said he was not going go to his K-1 visa interview even though he wanted to go to the United States.

"But not that way," he said.

Nikki took off her engagement ring and told him, "You're never going to find a woman like me that did everything for you, ever. You'll never forget me, ever. Remember that. I can find someone better than you, OK?"

