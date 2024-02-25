Justin and Nikki's relationship ended suddenly on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé after he coldly broke it off with her over a text message. Nikki was obviously heartbroken, and noted that she had also supported him financially for years.

This season of 90 Day Fiancé followed 47-year-old Nikki going to Moldova to visit her 36-year-old fiancé, Justin. The two actually dated almost two decades earlier but broke up, partly because Nikki didn't tell Justin she was transgender until two years after they started dating. They decided to give their love another chance and got engaged again. However, they got into multiple fights in Moldova, including about Justin not being sexually attracted to Nikki. On Sunday's episode, Nikki broke down crying to a producer two weeks after she returned to New York City from Moldova when she got a text from Justin while filming for the show. Although she was given the option to go home since she was emotionally distraught, she wanted to tell her side of the story. Nikki said she and Justin had gotten into a big fight a week ago and that it was over him not having a job and Nikki said she had been financially supporting him this whole time. She lost her temper and told him she was using him. After not speaking for a week, Justin texted her and said that he wanted to end the relationship.

"I compromised and sacrificed my own interests, shocking my parents and everyone around me, including my status and my dignity," the text read in part. "However, continuing in this manner is no longer possible for me. I realized I need to take control of my life and rectify the situation. May you find a path to a worthy life filled with love and mutual attachment. Farewell, and I wish you all the best."

Nikki was stunned given that she invested years into the relationship as well as a lot of money.

"Like, I am so beyond broken right now," she said. "I never expected this would happen because I was planning my future with him. And I don't know, like, how I'm going to get over this."

"The way he made me feel with this text message is the worst feeling ever," she continued.

Nikki said she apologized to Justin and begged him for a second chance, but he just ignored her. Later, Nikki was still distraught as her mother, Myrna, visited her. Nikki said Justin now acted like she never existed, yet she still hadn't canceled Justin's K-1 visa application because sometimes people change their minds.

"But I don't think he was in love with me," Nikki told her mom.

Still, she insisted their fight was not enough to break up over since they had so much on the line and so much invested.

"You don't just throw away all these years, 17 years, all the history we had together, the comfortability," she said. "He just threw it all away like it meant nothing. ... I really hope he has a change of heart."

"I just can't un-love somebody," she also told cameras. "I was genuinely in love with him. It's gonna be hard for me to get over him. I don't think I could ever let anybody get inside of my heart the way he did. I can't do this again."

