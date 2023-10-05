90 Day Fiancé newcomer Nikki is sharing her wild journey with her fiancé, Justin, including the stunning way she told him she's trans. In this exclusive clip from the highly anticipated season 10 premiere of 90 Day Fiancé, Nikki explains her backstory and how her relationship with Justin started.

In the clip, Nikki, who's 47 years old, shares that she was 20 years old when she underwent a sex change operation. She says that at the time, she was living her life "stealth," meaning she didn't tell people she was trans. She says she didn't tell Justin until two years after they started dating and that she only told him because she randomly blurted out that she "used to be a man" during an argument.

"I traumatized him," she says, noting that he was in complete shock. "And he went home and he was depressed for a really long time. And I felt bad about that."

She says the last time they were together was 15 years ago, and they're now back together for a second chance at love after they both found themselves single at the same time and in a much healthier place.

"Justin and I kept in touch throughout the years," she explains. "He had to go through things on his own and I had to go through things on my own."

Nikki booked a trip to Mexico for them, and Justin, who's from Moldova, told her that she was the love of his life and he proposed. She then applied for a K-1 visa for the second time.

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé premieres on Oct. 8 on TLC.

