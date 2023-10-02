Things are definitely moving forward when it comes to Kenny and Armando welcoming a child together! This season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way has documented the fan favorite couple not being on the same page when it comes to having a child together -- namely, Kenny had reservations given his age -- though Kenny ended up changing his mind. ET's Melicia Johnson spoke to Kenny at the season 10 premiere of 90 Day Fiancé in New York City and he gave an update on where the two stand when it comes to their surrogacy journey.

Kenny and Armando have a 26-year age difference and Kenny previously expressed his reluctance to have a baby given that he's 60 years old and has already raised four children. The two are raising Armando's young daughter, Hannah, together, but Armando wanted a baby with Kenny. After some intense discussions and some soul-searching, Kenny decided that he wasn't going to let his age hold him back. Kenny told ET that he and Armando have taken the steps to get a surrogate in Mexico and are awaiting good news any day now.

"Armando is still in Mexico but we're like, this close to it happening," he said. "Everything’s been approved, everything's done, but we're just waiting on the interview. Everything's going really slow but any day."

"Well, it took me a bit to come along with it, I was letting things in my head get to me," he also shared about changing his mind about having a baby. "We do have an age gap, but you know, at the end of the day, I thought, you know, we're in love, we want to add to our family. We have a lot of love and love to give so we're going through with surrogacy, and we are doing it."

Kenny said that despite his previous hesitancy, he is fully on board with having a baby with Armando.

"I am beyond excited," he said of welcoming a child together. "[Armando's] very excited so it's like, it's a blessing. I'm not the kind that lives with regrets and you know, I don't want to live with regrets. I was at a pivotal moment there."

"You know, I knew someone that had a parent that she was in high school, and she had a dad that was 78," he continued. "She said, 'No, he can't run around with me and stuff like that, but he sits with me, he comforts me, he talks to me, he supports me, he gives me good advice.' And she was very thankful for him. So, any way you look at that, that's how I want him to be too."

Meanwhile, Kenny said he was proud to be a part of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, which is celebrating a major milestone -- making it to 10 seasons.

"You know what, I love it. I'm proud of it because I don't think there is a sitcom or a reality show, scripted or not, out there that has such a diverse group of people on it," he noted. "I really believe that, you know what I mean? There's something for everybody."

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé premieres on Oct. 8 on TLC.

