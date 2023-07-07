90 Day Fiancé fan favorites Kenny and Armando are not on the same page when it comes to their future together. In this exclusive clip from the season premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way on Monday, the couple has a tense conversation about Armando wanting another child although Kenny is not on board given his age.

Kenny and Armando have a 26-year age difference and Kenny previously expressed his reluctance to have a baby given that he's 60 years old and has already raised four children. The two are raising Armando's young daughter, Hannah, together, but Armando wants a baby with Kenny. In the clip, Armando asks Kenny about visiting clinics to explore surrogacy in Mexico City and Kenny admits he feels pressured to go.

"I know I've been dragging it I guess because sometimes reality sinks in," Kenny says. "And the reality is my age."

"I honestly knew -- not even thought -- I knew I was done having kids," he adds to cameras. "You know, I raised four children, primarily on my own. And I loved every second of it but I was done."

Meanwhile, Armando says he's been patient with Kenny's feelings but feels frustrated.

"A lot about what we've talked about is time and Kenny's age," he notes. "Why aren't we getting this done now, then? If that's the issue, if that's what we're scared about -- Kenny growing older -- than why aren't we getting this done now?"

The season 5 premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Monday, 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC and Discovery+.

