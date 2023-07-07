'90 Day Fiancé': Kenny Clashes With Armando Over Having a Baby at 60 (Exclusive)
'90 Day Fiancé': Kenny and Armando Discuss Surrogacy (Exclusive)
Drena De Niro Shares Heartbreaking Reaction to Son’s Untimely De…
'Vanderpump Rules': How Ariana Madix Envisions Her Life Post-Sca…
'AJLT' Cast Reacts to Kim Cattrall's Return as Samantha Jones (E…
Kevin Federline Slams Report Britney Spears Is Using Meth
Kevin Costner Claims He Can't Afford Estranged Wife's 'Unjust' C…
Why Jessica Simpson Hasn't Been Able to Watch Reality TV Since '…
'Teen Mom's' Kailyn Lowry Announces She's Leaving the Show
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Address Divorce Claims as The…
Watch Katie Cassidy and Boyfriend Stephen Huszar in Hallmark Xma…
Jessica Simpson Shades Ex-Husband Nick Lachey While Discussing '…
Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, Robert De Niro's Grandson, Dead at 19
‘When Calls the Heart’: Erin Krakow Promises Season 10 Has Many …
Robert Irwin Makes Red Carpet Debut With Girlfriend Rorie Buckey…
Peta Murgatroyd Gives Birth to Second Child With Maks Chmerkovsk…
Chrishell Stause and G Flip Show Sweet PDA in Deleted 'Selling S…
Bennifer, JAY-Z and Beyoncé and More Stars: Go Inside Michael Ru…
‘The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks’ | Headline-M…
Chrissy Teigen Has Secretly Welcomed Baby N0 4., Just Six Months…
90 Day Fiancé fan favorites Kenny and Armando are not on the same page when it comes to their future together. In this exclusive clip from the season premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way on Monday, the couple has a tense conversation about Armando wanting another child although Kenny is not on board given his age.
Kenny and Armando have a 26-year age difference and Kenny previously expressed his reluctance to have a baby given that he's 60 years old and has already raised four children. The two are raising Armando's young daughter, Hannah, together, but Armando wants a baby with Kenny. In the clip, Armando asks Kenny about visiting clinics to explore surrogacy in Mexico City and Kenny admits he feels pressured to go.
"I know I've been dragging it I guess because sometimes reality sinks in," Kenny says. "And the reality is my age."
"I honestly knew -- not even thought -- I knew I was done having kids," he adds to cameras. "You know, I raised four children, primarily on my own. And I loved every second of it but I was done."
Meanwhile, Armando says he's been patient with Kenny's feelings but feels frustrated.
"A lot about what we've talked about is time and Kenny's age," he notes. "Why aren't we getting this done now, then? If that's the issue, if that's what we're scared about -- Kenny growing older -- than why aren't we getting this done now?"
The season 5 premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Monday, 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC and Discovery+.
RELATED CONTENT:
'90 Day: The Other Way' Season 5 First Look: Daniele Kicks Yohan Out
First Look: '90 Day Fiancé's Latest Spinoff '90 Day: The Last Resort'
'90 Day Fiancé': Christian and Cleo Kiss (Exclusive)