'90 Day Fiancé': Christian and Cleo Kiss, Share Awkward First Meeting at the Airport (Exclusive)
Christian and Cleo's first meeting is incredibly awkward to say the least. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Christian finally arrives in London to meet his online girlfriend, Cleo, and though they share a kiss, the sparks are definitely taking time to fly.
Cleo, who is transgender and autistic, expressed in a previous episode that she had plenty of worries about meeting Christian in person especially since he's never dated a transgender woman before. Although he assured her that he was attracted to her, he later acknowledged that his family not being as accepting of the situation as he had hoped was causing him to have some doubts. He asked Cleo that they not kiss upon meeting one another, but in this clip, he surprises her by taking the initiative to kiss her after sharing a big hug.
"I didn't think that was gonna happen," she admits.
Cleo also tells cameras that Christian is "so cute and totally out of [her] league" which flatters him tremendously.
But after the kiss, things quickly turn awkward. Christian, who's from Minnesota and has never traveled out of the country before, notes that he's overwhelmed.
"My first kiss with Cleo at the airport, it felt good," he says. "She's got really nice lips. Any hesitancy or doubt that I had just melts away. She looks beautiful and I definitely felt, you know, inflamed. But, I'm pretty overwhelmed. In person, it kind of amplifies everything that's going on. Is this feeling of anxiousness gonna stick around or is it going to go away really quickly? I'm hoping for the latter on that one."
"Cleo's the first person that's transgender and autistic that I've formed a really close relationship with and this is something that's new for me," he adds. "I just really hope that things go well and that neither of us end up being brokenhearted."
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.
