Cleo has some apprehension about her online romance with Christian. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Cleo talks to her friend, Jane, about Christian, and opens up about some of her worries given that she's a transgender woman and he's never dated a transgender person before.

Cleo, 32, lived in London and is an autistic introvert who values quiet time at home in London with her cats. Cleo and Christian, who's 30 years old and from Minnesota, met on social media and their friendship quickly blossomed into romance. In the clip, Cleo says she never even thought about having a long-distance relationship, but Christian swept her off her feet.

Even though Christian knows that Cleo is trans, she worries that because he's never dated a trans person before, he doesn't fully understand the challenges and it might be too much for him once they're together in person.

"That would totally be, like, tragic," she says.

Cleo opens up about her childhood, saying that she always identified more with her female peers and would go to sleep praying she would wake up and be a girl.

"But at the same time I was scared that the majority of people in my life would never have accepted me," she says. "And I felt like it was already hard enough because of being autistic and I didn't want to add anything else to the mix. But eventually I chose to be myself."

Cleo tells Jane that she did bring up her insecurities to Christian but he assured her that he was attracted to her as a person and that he didn't see how her being trans would be a problem for him.

"Obviously I am worried that once he's here, like, maybe there's certain things about me that like, maybe he wouldn't have noticed online, or, you know, maybe be bothered by the things about me that I feel insecure about," she says. "Like I've come so far with my transition, but there's obviously still things, like, that I would want to change, like, my Adam's apple or maybe my hairline. I'll probably get a boob job."

