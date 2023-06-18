'90 Day Fiancé' Recap: Razvan Pressures Amanda About Coming to America 

Amanda and Razvan are not on the same page when it comes to their future together. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Amanda continued to miss her two young kids during her three-week trip to Romania to meet Razvan after their whirlwind online romance. She was also hit with a surprise when Razvan said he wanted to go to America soon.

Amanda is a widow with a young daughter and son after her husband, Jason, died suddenly of cancer. It's clear she is still adjusting to dating again so soon, as her first night with Razvan was incredibly awkward. Razvan said he wanted to be patient with her since she'd been with Jason for 11 years. On Sunday's episode, Amanda said she missed her kids so much she was thinking about going back home early. She was also "thrown off" by an incident with her son, Jr., when while on the phone with him, he asked to talk to Razvan, then blurted out, "My Dada died." The incident made her doubt if coming to Romania was the right choice. Razvan said he would be hurt if Amanda left early out of concern for her kids.

"I want to show her she can focus on this moment between us," Razvan told cameras.

Meanwhile, Amanda emotionally noted, "It's hard to be in the moment and enjoy things because I am a little bit distracted. I feel guilty for leaving my kids. But, I need to see if this is the right guy to bring into my kids' life, to, you know, have a future with. But what's so hard is Razvan doesn't fully understand them losing their dad, they still have all these feelings and I don't know, there's no guidebook to get you through this, you just have to do your best. ... I don't want them to be hurt again."

Later, Razvan tried to give Amanda a key to his apartment, but Amanda said she didn't think she'd be back in Romania anytime soon so she didn't need a key. Then Razvan dropped a surprise on her and said he was planning to go to Louisiana if she couldn't go to Romania because he had already applied for a tourist visa and had an upcoming interview. Amanda was shocked and wasn't thrilled that he hadn't told her because he said he wanted it to be a surprise. When he suggested that he come to America right after she leaves Romania, she said no, noting that she had to consider her kids' feelings about him coming to stay with them. She bluntly told him that it was "way too soon."

"I feel like you really don't want me there," Razvan told her, suggesting that she tell her kids more about him so they'll get used to the idea of them being together.

"I know the kids come first," he added to cameras. "But I feel like she's not even trying to make things so that the kids understand, 'Look, Mama meet this guy,' she cares about me, like, I don't know. It makes me feel sad."

For her part, Amanda told him she knew for a fact that her kids would not be OK with him living with them in their house right after she comes back from Romania. Razvan said he didn't want to wait too long, but Amanda said what would be even harder is another man coming into her kids' lives and it not working out, especially given that their dad died.

"I came here to Romania to meet the man of my dreams, the man I want to have a future with," she told cameras. "But also, it's a very delicate situation and I want to be certain about the relationship before my kids are involved," she said. "I can't take any risks on that."

