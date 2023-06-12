'90 Day Fiancé': Meet Nicola, a 46-Year-Old Virgin Dating 'Out of His League' (Exclusive)
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days newcomer Nicola is explaining his unique situation. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode, 46-year-old Nicola explains why he's still a virgin and also talks about his surprising online romance with Meisha.
In the clip, Nicola -- who lives with his mother in Israel and is deeply religious -- talks to his friend, Wasim, who can't believe he is dating someone like Meisha. Meisha is a 43-year-old divorced Catholic convert who left her glamorous life as a TV journalist after experiencing a spiritual awakening in her living room.
"Meisha is a beautiful and attractive woman," Wasim tells cameras. "I mean, she is out of his league. It will be hard for people to believe that this person right here, who has no job, no money, who is totally broke, who does nothing but sit in his room praying to Mary is actually loved by a woman like Meisha."
Nicola says the last time he kissed a woman was 16 years ago.
"I am still a virgin and I will never sleep with a woman until I get married," he stresses to cameras. "So it don't matter if I am 18, or 46, or 65, I have to be virgin and celibate until I get married to the right woman."
Nicola admits to Wasim that he would prefer a fellow virgin as his partner and that he doesn't like that Meisha has already slept with another person before. But he notes that the Bible tells him that when Jesus comes into your life, you become a new Christian and that your past doesn't matter anymore.
"I must look at Meisha now in a new way," he says. "She's a virgin."
Wasim says his mom will have a problem because she wants a virgin wife for Nicola and one who will give him children. Nicola agrees and says that's why he hasn't been honest with his mom about dating Meisha. He shares that his mom thinks he's only talking to "a friend" and that even though she's not a devout Catholic, in their culture, people want to marry virgins. He says he knows his mom will question why he wants to marry a divorced woman.
"I know her reaction can be very bad," he says.
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.
