Amanda and Razvan's meeting didn't go as smoothly as they anticipated. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, the couple met face to face after four months of dating online when she traveled to Romania to meet him. However, it quickly became obvious that it was going to take a while for 31-year-old Amanda -- a widow and mom of two young kids -- to get comfortable and perhaps she wasn't ready for the next step.

Amanda, who's from Louisiana, started dating Razvan within a couple of months of her late husband, Jason, dying suddenly of cancer. Although her loved ones had expressed concern over her jumping quickly into a serious online relationship with 26-year-old Razvan -- who's a TikTok stripper but wants to be an actor -- she admitted she hoped he would propose to her and be a father figure to her kids. On Razvan's end, he said that while he got a lot of attention online from women, something about Amanda captured his attention and she had a "sweet heart."

On Sunday's episode, he revealed during a conversation with a friend that he was married three years ago but was now divorced. Similar to his relationship with Amanda, his relationship with his ex-wife moved fast as he proposed within only a month of meeting her. But his marriage only lasted six months because she was jealous of his interaction with his fans online. This didn't bode well for his relationship with Amanda, seeing as she had also broken up with him in the past due to his flirtation online with other women.

As for potentially being a stepdad to Amanda's kids, he admitted he wasn't ready when his friend asked him if he was ready to be a father.

"I wouldn't say father -- more like a friend, a good friend to them," he said of how he wants his relationship with her kids to be.

When Razvan went to pick up Amanda from the airport, while she did give him a kiss upon first meeting, it quickly turned awkward. He tried to kiss her again outside of the airport, but she pulled away. When they got in the car, she told him to "stop staring" at her while she covered her face. Razvan noted that he felt she was "tense" but that he could be patient since she spent 11 years with her late husband and it was hard for her to make such a big change.

"It's a little strange seeing everything in person," Amanda acknowledged when she reached his apartment. "It feels unreal to even be here."

She questioned why he had a box of tissues by his bed and when he admitted it could be for if they're "intimate," she nervously giggled. Amanda's kids then called, and her 4-year-old son, Jr., bluntly asked to see Razvan's bedroom and asked where he was going to sleep. Amanda told him she would sleep on the couch, while Razvan would sleep in his bed. Amanda got emotional as she told cameras that she missed her kids and that it was hard to be away from them.

"I know this trip to see Razvan is as much for them as it is for me, because there is potential for him to be what they need as that guy, that father figure in their lives, which is why I'm here for three weeks visiting him and getting to know him," Amanda said.

Later, she got an attitude with Razvan after he didn't make room for her things on his bathroom sink even though he knew she was coming. When she got into bed, Razvan said he was "just tired" while she looked extremely embarrassed. She also hid her face when Razvan stripped down to his underwear, showing off his fit physique. He asked if he they could cuddle and she agreed.

"I just want to kiss him so much because he does look so good," she admitted to cameras. "But Razvan and I will 100 percent not have sex tonight because I do also feel guilty for even being in a relationship with Razvan because, you know, of Jason. I think I'll get over it with time but I mean, that guilt is still there."

RELATED CONTENT:

'90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days': Watch the Explosive Season 6 Trailer (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

'90 Day Fiancé': Tyray Still Has Hope Carmella Is Real (Exclusive)

'90 Day Fiancé': Jasmine Shares Gino's Reaction to Ex Dane (Exclusive)

'90 Day Fiancé's Debbie Says Oussama Is Still Trying to Win Her Back

Related Gallery