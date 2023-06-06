90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way breakout star Debbie is looking back at some of her most talked-about moments. The 67-year-old reality star made headlines due to her rocky romance with 24-year-old Oussama from Morocco and she spoke to ET's Melicia Johnson about where they currently stand today, as well as reflected on her experiences this season.

Debbie broke up with Oussama after she accused him of using her to come to America. Debbie's plan was to move to Morocco to be with Oussama permanently, but he suddenly changed the plan when she arrived and insisted that they needed to go to the United States so he could work as an artist. During the tell-all, Debbie shared that he called her "thousands of times" to try to get back together, though he said that he no longer loved her and was just trying to end things in a peaceful manner. Debbie tells ET that he is still currently trying to win her back romantically.

"He keeps contacting me and he's back to sending me poetry," she says. "Right now for me it's friendship. But for Oussama, he's thinking that, you know, the future is gonna hold up and he's going to be better. And he apologized to me. And he's looking for like Barry White time. And it's like, oh, no, no, no, we just have to keep things platonic."

"There's no romance now," she continues. "It's like, there was several chances made over the years and trust and then sincerity and all that collapsed."

Despite how they ended things, Debbie still wants to help his family because they were kind to her and also helped him fix his teeth. She became especially close with Oussama's sister.

"It's like, I want people to do better, even though he hurt me," she explains. "It's like, hey, is it wrong? Is it wrong for me to be spiteful back? No. Let me lead by example."

Looking back at her season, Debbie did admit there were times when she was scared in Morocco, for example, when she and Oussama were out at night and she called him "creepy." After deciding to part ways with him, Debbie told her son, Julian, that Oussama wasn't the person she thought she was and that he changed into a different person during the nighttime.

"He became a different person. And to me, that was creepy," she says. "But I think he really regrets it. But I can't forget that because it is about honor. And it is about integrity. And it just boom, it crashed."

"Many times, I counted my blessings. And thank God, the 90 Day crew was there," she adds. "Because it was so odd and strange to have someone do a complete about face. And here I am in this little town. You know, I'm a tough old broad, but still, it's like, I felt God's blessing upon me. Because what would I have done without the crew there? It's like, you can't just pick up the phone and call a cab and get out of there. I mean, and it was scary. It was in the middle of the night. And all of a sudden, strangely, the power went off in the whole house. I couldn't see my hand in front of my face. And I'm thinking oh, thank God, the crew's down there and I'm packing my bag and his sister's crying and it was just horrible. I felt so bad for his sister and his family. But Oussama it's like, I don't know if it's immaturity, but he seemed so mature over the years and then for him to do something so podunk, and the podunk stops here with Miss Debbie. Podunk means not living up to who and what you can be, you know, and your actions too. And so, when I use the word podunk it's like, we're not gonna, you know, put up with people being slippery and having a hidden agenda or just trying to bully you or passive aggressive behavior, which I've seen a lot of and it's very hurtful."

Debbie also reacted to Oussama calling her "mentally ill" during an intense argument about their future.

"You know, it was like, which Osama am I speaking to?" she continues. "This was the guy that helped me out of a very serious depression through kindness, poetry and art. And, you know, this was going on for years. And then for him to do a complete change on me. It was like, so disturbing and heartbreaking. It's like, 'How can you call me names when you write me poetry?' And see, he's writing the poetry now, but it's like, it burned into me, you know, it's like, wow, why did you do that? You know, I had been at the lowest point in my life."

Still, Debbie notably isn't completely shutting the door on Oussama.

"You know, I want to trust Oussama," she says. "I want him to be an honest and better man and learn from this. But he's going to have to, you know, stand up, man up, you know, and do good things and take responsibility for his actions and be careful with his words. You know, your mouth is a trigger. And when when you shoot it off, you hurt people with ugliness and bullying. And that wasn't the Oussama I knew. It was like some strange guy took over."

On a more lighthearted note, one of the most memorable scenes in the entire season was Debbie singing to a donkey and attempting to ride him before falling off.

"I know, my inner child is just out of control sometimes," she reflects. "But it's like, when I see an animal, if there's a chance to ride or do something fun and interact -- hey, count me in. I loved it. I just loved it."

Debbie certainly doesn't regret her fall, which went viral.

"I'd get right back up in the saddle," she says. "But see, that saddle wasn't, you know, strapped in. And me, because, you know, I don't have a butt, it's hard to get a center of gravity established when riding the donkey. But next time, I'll just make sure the saddle spread is strapped in wherever that may be."

"I was probably a little sore," she adds about feeling the fall afterwards. "But nothing, you know, being my age and being a mom. I mean, we're used to stuff like that. It's like, we just suck it up. Move on. And you know, seize the day."

As for her son, Julian, possibly making a love connection with her fellow 90 Day Fiancé castmate, Jen, during this season's tell-all, although Debbie played matchmaker backstage, she said she tries not to "get nosy into his business." Jen did admit during the tell-all that she gave her phone number to Julian and found him "attractive."

"But I want him to be happy and have a future," Debbie says of her son. "Now, I don't know if him and Jen had something going on or not. But they seem to be, you know, very serious-natured and they have a lot in common, like goals and to do good. And Jen is just a wonderful girl. I mean, she was looking for her prince charming to come right in with his sequined jacket, and God knows he's a handsome man. But you know, he [Jen's ex-fiancé, Rishi] didn't rescue his princess. So I thought, well, Julian's around me, you know, it's like, who knows?"

"I'm gonna wait and see how that's sizzling, if you know what I mean," she adds with a laugh.

