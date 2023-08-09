Armando and Kenny are facing a crossroads in their relationship. In this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, the fan favorite couple has a serious discussion about their future. While Armando definitely wants a baby with Kenny and feels like time is running out, clearly, Kenny isn't on board.

Kenny and Armando have a 26-year age difference and Kenny previously expressed his reluctance to have a baby given that he's 60 years old and has already raised four children. The two are raising Armando's young daughter, Hannah, together, but Armando wants a baby with Kenny. In the clip, Kenny bluntly talks about his fears over having a baby at his age and says he would prefer to adopt and help an older child, even if the adoption process in Mexico takes much longer than the surrogacy process.

"One of the biggest concerns about having a baby at my age is, what will I miss?" he tells cameras. "This child, I would probably never see their children and this is what he's not understanding."

Clearly, this isn't what Armando wants to hear. Armando notes that they've already visited an orphanage in Mexico and were told that the adoption process takes years. Armando tells Kenny that he loves him as a father and wants to share that together, but they can't keep pushing off making a decision. Kenny replies that he doesn't have an answer at the moment and that he needs to respect that given this is a life-altering decision. At this point, Armando walks out of the restaurant and says it's "unfair" that Kenny's accusing him of disrespecting him. Outside of the restaurant, Armando bursts into tears.

Kenny tells cameras that he doesn't want to break Armando's heart, but they're facing a big decision that has to be right for everyone.

"I don't know what to do," he admits.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Monday, 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC and Discovery+.

