90 Day Fiancé couple Shaeeda Sween and Bilal Hazziez are staying optimistic when it comes to having a baby together. ET's Melicia Johnson spoke to the reality stars at the season 10 New York City premiere where they gave an update on their fertility journey.

Shaeeda and Bilal have been open about their struggles when it comes to having a baby together. Bilal has two children with his ex-wife and was at first hesitant to start trying for a baby with Shaeeda so soon after they got married. However, Shaeeda -- who's 38 years old -- noted that she needed to start trying sooner rather than later to get pregnant, and at one point, threatened to leave him if he wasn't ready. Bilal eventually came around, but in February, the two revealed they suffered a miscarriage.

Shaeeda told ET she was staying positive and greatly appreciated all the support she received from 90 Day Fiancé fans.

"Well, I'm keeping optimistic," she shared. "I'm not going to make that throw me off from ever wanting to become a mother because I was so down for so long, thinking that my fertility days are completely over, but I was happy that the fans were able to support me. I get so many DMs, some woman saying, 'Oh I had five miscarriages and 10 years later I have five kids.' So it was like, you know what, this is just a stepping stone and it's all in God's hands and I'm keeping optimistic."

Meanwhile, Bilal praised his wife.

"I think, like, her going through it though, it was a test," he said. "It still is at times, but I think that she is absolutely amazing at what she was able to do, to put that out there to show that hey, other women are going through the same thing. And women tend to, like, have the world on your shoulders and you can't express yourself as much and so when she was a witness so many people came out and said, 'Wow, like I went through the same thing. However, I do have my rainbow baby, trust God's plan and everything's gonna work out' and all that, so that mean everything to us. But it was great to see her to be able to do that for other people."

Shaeeda said the experience opened her eyes to what her fellow women go through.

"I didn't know so many women experience miscarriage, but they don't speak about it," she said. "They keep it super under a rock. So when I realized it's something that a lot of women experience, it wasn't hard for me to like, not be left alone. I was like, you know what, I'm gonna communicate with other women like myself, and I'm gonna pull through and get through this."

The two also shared their advice for 90 Day Fiancé newcomers.

"You're gonna get some pros, you're gonna have some cons," Bilal noted. "There's always positives, negatives here. Buckle your seatbelt, gonna be a nice ride roller coaster. So get ready."

Shaeeda added, "The pros outweigh the cons and focus on the pros rather than the cons for sure."

Bilal couldn't help but joke about Shaeeda being a fan favorite during their season while he didn't exactly get the same type of love.

"What negatives did you get, baby? She got no negatives," he cracked. "I think because they hated me so much. It was like, 'We don't like you! We love her.'"

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé premieres on Oct. 8 on TLC.

