Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno's marriage has ended, and according to the 90 Day Fiancé star, it came with some big lessons.

"I've learned that I have to put myself first and I've learned to be by myself, and I've learned to be strong," Chantel told ET's Melicia Johnson on Tuesday at the 10-year anniversary ceremony for the franchise in NYC. "And I'm so grateful that I had my family to lean on. I already knew they were important, but during the time that I'm really really down, I realized how important they actually were because they were there for me."

Pedro filed for divorce from Chantel on May 27, 2022. Court records obtained by ET show that on the same day, a mutual restraining order was filed. In her own filing later obtained by ET, Chantel cited the reason for the divorce as adultery on Pedro's behalf. She also accused him of "cruel treatment" by including "physical domestic violence, as well as mental pain." She said "the marriage is irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation."

The final days of Chantel and Pedro's marriage will play out for fans during one last season of The Family Chantel.

"I'm getting a divorce and my marriage is ending," Chantel said about ending the series with this upcoming season. "I think that now it's time to end the show because the whole show was centered around my family and Pedro's family quarreling. I think that it's time, since the divorce and everything."

ET had the exclusive first look of the upcoming season, and it's nothing short of explosive. Chantel agrees.

"This is going to be the most dramatic season ever," she teased. "I mean, I guess it makes sense because it's sort of the finale of the whole series. Listen, I feel like The Family Chantel has been following the decline of my marriage. So this is the end of it. So naturally, it will be explosive."

Despite the cameras rolling from the very start, and the very end, of her and Pedro's marriage, Chantel does not place blame on what some would call the "reality TV curse," for the end of her love story.

"The only thing that it really did was put a magnifying glass and make it more public," she said of the franchise. "You know, we're under a microscope, but at the end of the day, we're human, and we're still going through the same experiences as everyone else, except everybody can see it. Just like other people go through divorce, I'm going through a divorce. The only difference is that it is public. I don't feel like having the cameras and letting the public into my life has caused my divorce in any way."

Chantel is certain that she isn't giving up on love. But she isn't sure that viewers will have the chance to see her romance play out onscreen again.

"I do believe in love," she told ET. "I feel like love is the most powerful emotion, the most powerful energy. I'm not sure," she added about having another series chronicle her love. "If I find love and the opportunity presents, maybe I will."

One thing Chantel isn't dishing about is the rumors that she has connected with Drake. In order for fans to see how that turns out, she encourages them to wait and see.

"Listen, I can tell you absolutely nothing about my love life," she said. "You guys are just gonna have to watch the show. And stay tuned to find out."

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé premieres Oct. 8. on TLC.

