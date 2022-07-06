Calling it quits! 90 Day Fiancé stars Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno have split.

According to court documents obtained by ET, Pedro filed for divorce from his wife on May 27. Court records show that, on the same day, a mutual restraining order was filed.

The news comes after the tumultuous deterioration of their marriage is playing out for fans during the current season of their TLC reality series, The Family Chantel.

The show -- which is the first spin-off series of TLC's hit show 90 Day Fiancé that follows a single couple -- has been a showcase of the former couple's marital problems throughout season 4, which premiered in early June.

During the episodes this season, Pedro has accused Chantel of being "selfish" and lazy, while Chantel has had recurring concerns regarding Pedro's close friendship with a female co-worker.

In a super-tease for the season, which dropped last month, the pair also discuss the possibility of separation, and get in several epic screaming matches.

Fans will likely get a chance to see what led to Pedro's decision to file for divorce and what led to the mutual restraining orders. The Family Chantel airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

