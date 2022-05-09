90 Day Fiancé stars Chantel and Pedro are going through some serious marriage issues in this exclusive first look at season 4 of The Family Chantel. In this supertease of what's to come, Chantel says she has to fight to save her and Pedro's marriage, even seeking out his mother, Lidia, whom she's long had issues with.

While last season of The Family Chantel focused on Pedro emotionally trying to find his father in the Dominican Repubic and coming to terms with his painful past -- he and his sister were born out of an affair and his father had a whole separate family -- on this season, his rocky marriage with Chantel is on full display.

"Things between Pedro and I are not OK," Chantel tells cameras, before she becomes emotional and at a loss for words. "I don't know."

One big issue is Chantel doesn't trust Pedro with his co-workers at his new job, whom he's become very close to.

"When I ask you where you're going, you tell me it's none of my business and you're coming home drunk," she tells him, to which he bluntly replies, "I swear to God, if I was to cheat on you, I left the house a long time ago." During a heated argument, Chantel also tells him that he doesn't love her.

"You don't. Just say it," she yells.

Later, she is shown at the airport and shockingly shows up at Lidia's door despite her past issues with her in-laws.

"I don't want a separation," Chantel tells cameras. "At the end of the day, if it comes to an end, I want it to be said that I did everything that I could."

The Family Chantel season 4 premieres on Monday, June 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

