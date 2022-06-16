'The Family Chantel': Chantel and Pedro Have Huge Fight, Reveal They Haven't Had Sex in 3 Months (Exclusive)
'The Family Chantel': Chantel and Pedro Reveal They Haven't Been…
Jeff Goldblum on 'Great' and 'Trippy' Reunion With OG 'Jurassic …
Kim Kardashian Shares a Peek Inside North West's 9th Birthday Pa…
Maddie Ziegler 'At Peace' Never Speaking to Abby Lee Miller Again
Kanye West ‘Very Upset’ and ‘Hurt’ Over Pete Davidson Hanging Ou…
Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria Pregnant With Baby No. 7– See The An…
Inside Britney Spears’ Fairytale Wedding: Party Secrets, Dress D…
Khloé Kardashian Reacts to Watching 'Uncomfortable' Tristan Thom…
Duane ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Chapman Marries Francie Frane
'Family Matters' Reginald VelJohnson Says Jaleel White Was ‘a Li…
Kim Kardashian Reveals Pete Davidson Passed Her Ultimate 'Boyfri…
Lane Fernandez, Former 'Teen Mom' Star, Dead at 28
Dr. Phil Has Hope That Bam Margera Is on Track to Stay Sober (Ex…
‘America’s Got Talent’: 13-Year-Old's Billie Eilish Cover Gets S…
Paris Hilton's Best Moments Over the Years
Jennifer Aniston Reveals She Had to Walk Off 'Friends' Reunion S…
Cheryl Burke Reveals If She'd Get Married Again and Her Current …
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Make NSFW Joke About Their Sex …
Pedro and Chantel's marriage is definitely not in a good place. In this exclusive clip from Monday's The Family Chantel, the two have a big fight over the way Chantel cooked breakfast, which quickly boils over into being about other serious issues in their relationship.
Chantel and Pedro have grown apart this season, largely because Pedro has found a new job that he loves, which is taking up more of his time and attention. Pedro also feels Chantel hasn't been supportive of his journey and has been critical of her cooking and cleaning skills. In this clip, Pedro calls out Chantel for not cooking breakfast the way he likes it and Chantel reaches her breaking point because of the cold way he is speaking to her.
"I'm trying to speak your love language, OK? I'm not trying to be your servant," she tells him. "Pedro, you are so ungrateful. You don't know how to say thank you. ... Unappreciative. I'm not saying you have to say thank you for every little thing but why don't you recognize when someone's doing something nice for you and not be rude to them?"
Chantel then says she's been "doing everything that a good wife should" for the past two weeks but hasn't seen any change or positive feedback from Pedro.
"What's going on with you, Pedro?" she asks him. "I want the old Pedro back. You haven't been kissing me and you haven't been hugging me. We haven't had sex in months, so why are you doing that?"
Chantel also tells cameras, "This is a dry desert. This is not what our relationship was before. We would make love all the time and we would, you know, [my nickname] 'Pinky, Pinky,' he hardly even calls me that now. We were so lovey-dovey before, I don't know what happened since [his trip to] the Dominican Republic but that's when all this behavior began."
For his part, Pedro is annoyed because he says he has to be "repetitive" with Chantel and that she's been exaggerating how many times she does the household chores.
"Nothing gets done until I tell her to do it," he says. "I don't need a maid. I need a partner."
The Family Chantel airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.
During last week's episode, Chantel felt neglected as Pedro got close with his female co-worker, Antonella. Watch the video below for more.
RELATED CONTENT:
'The Family Chantel': Pedro Gets Close to a Co-Worker (Exclusive)
'The Family Chantel': Pedro Calls Chantel 'Selfish' (Exclusive)
Related Gallery
'The Family Chantel' Season 4: Chantel and Pedro Talk Separation