The Family Chantel is returning for its final chapter on TLC and ET has the exclusive first look. Fans were shocked when Pedro and Chantel had a nasty split last May, and by the looks of this preview, their divorce is anything but amicable.

The Family Chantel returns on Monday, Nov. 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TLC. Last season ended with Pedro hitting his breaking point and ultimately making the decision to file for divorce. According to a press release from TLC, the season picks up nine months later and Chantel had her sister, Winter, and her mother, Karen, move into the home that she once shared with Pedro. Accusations and old resentments flare up between Pedro and Chantel amid their bitter divorce, making decisions such as selling the house and who gets what possession extremely hostile between the two. Not surprisingly, Pedro and Chantel's passionate families are also intensely feuding as they fight to defend their own. The final season of The Family Chantel will bring viewers to the end of Chantel and Pedro's story, which started on 90 Day Fiancé.

Pedro filed for divorce from Chantel on May 27, 2022. Court records obtained by ET show that on the same day, a mutual restraining order was filed. In her own filing later obtained by ET, Chantel cited the reason for the divorce as adultery on Pedro's behalf. She also accused him of "cruel treatment" by including "physical domestic violence, as well as mental pain." She said "the marriage is irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation."

In this exclusive preview of the last season of The Family Chantel, Chantel says the divorce has been "the hardest time" in her life as she and Pedro prepare to face one another for the first time in nine months. It's clear there's no love lost between the two of them. Pedro accuses Chantel's family of trying to ruin his life in America and she says that he's "going to get what's coming to him." Chantel's mom also says she's going to protect her daughter "by any means necessary" and hires a private investigator.

At one point, Chantel screams at Pedro, "You know what you did, Pedro. You were having sex with another woman!"

For more on Chantel and Pedro's nasty split, watch the video below.

